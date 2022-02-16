ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

US skater Vincent Zhou out of weeklong COVID-19 quarantine

ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ROLgm_0eFu5YXo00

American figure skater Vincent Zhou is out of quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 at the Beijing Games, and he plans to perform in the exhibition gala that traditionally closes the Olympic program on Sunday.

Zhou had just helped the U.S. win team silver on Feb. 7 when he got a phone call saying that he had tested positive. He was immediately whisked away to a quarantine hotel about 30 minutes from the Olympic Village, where he spent about a week locked in his room doing workouts, listening to music and “watching Netflix for the first time.”

The timing of the result, the day before the men's short program, left him no choice but to withdraw from the event.

“The symptoms I did have were honestly lighter than your average cold or flu,” Zhou said. “It felt like a mild cold. I think the worst thing was probably a sore throat and some congestion. Like, that was the worst of it."

Zhou said he didn't watch the men's program because “it was too emotionally difficult,” but he kept track of the results and was happy to see his teammates perform well. Nathan Chen won the gold medal with his memorable free skate to Elton John's “Rocket Man,” while Jason Brown finished in a respectable sixth place.

“It also was difficult to see the results because I knew I could medal,” said Zhou, who was fifth at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. “I'd been training consistently at a level to score like that and win a bronze medal. It was a difficult day for me.”

There were some much better moments during his quarantine period, including a supportive message he received from singer Josh Groban, who performs the music that Zhou uses during his free skate.

Zhou still doesn't know how he contracted the virus, especially given the care he took leading up to competition. He said he used hand sanitizer by the pint, lived a loner lifestyle and wore a mask everywhere he went, including the dining hall, where he would slip it back over his mouth in between bites of food.

“I don't want to sound like a broken record,” he said, “but everything short of moving to Antarctica, I've taken precautions. I think it's just really unfortunate. A stroke of bad luck. I honestly don't know how I got it.”

Zhou will still leave Beijing with a medal from the team event, though nobody is sure which color or how he'll receive it. The International Olympic Committee is refusing to hold a medal ceremony after learning that Russian skater Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned substance in December, putting her team's gold medal in question.

Valieva was cleared to perform in the women's competition by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, but it did not rule on the full case. The results of a complete investigation, and what it means for the team event, might not be known for months.

“That's still a developing situation and it's also something that's completely out of my control, and any of the other athletes' control,” Zhou said. “I can't really comment on what's going on there, but I do hope that Team USA does receive our medal eventually and hopefully it won't take, like, four years or whatever.”

Zhou also acknowledged that “fair play and integrity of the sport” are of the utmost importance to him.

“I can just say I'm proud to have competed clean my entire life,” he said. “It definitely is a pretty shocking and, you know, scary situation we have going on here where the ladies — I would understand completely if the ladies didn't exactly trust the integrity of the competition and the fairness of everything.”

After performing in the exhibition gala Sunday, Zhou plans to return to the U.S. and prepare for the world championships the final week of March in Montpellier, France. He also plans to tour with Stars on Ice before resuming his studies at Brown University this fall, but he hasn't decided whether to continue skating competitively for another Olympic cycle.

Zhou doesn't turn 22 until October, which means a third trip to the Winter Games is within the realm of possibility.

“I'm just so impressed by the level of Olympic performance that all the men were able to bring out,” he said. “It's a true honor to have been able to compete with these incredible men this past season.”

———

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Groban
thefocus.news

Kristi Yamaguchi's husband and where the Olympic figure skater is now

We take a look at Kristi Yamaguchi’s husband and what the former Olympic champion figure skater is up to these days. 30 years ago, 20-year-old figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi won the gold medal for Team USA at the Winter Olympics in Albertville, France. In winning the medal, she became the first Asian-American to win a gold medal in any sport at the Winter Olympics.
SPORTS
Rolling Stone

Adam Rippon Calls Russian Olympic Committee ‘Dirty F–king Cheaters’ in Kamila Valieva’s Doping Scandal

Adam Rippon had no interest in sticking around the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing Tuesday, Feb. 15, when Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva took the ice for the women’s single short program. “I wasn’t there for the skate — I left,” he tells Rolling Stone from Beijing. “I didn’t want to watch.” At just 15 years old, Valieva had arrived at the 2022 Winter Olympics a heavy favorite, and off the bat, she helped the Russian Olympic Committee take home gold in the team event. But after the medal ceremony was delayed by a “legal issue,” it soon came out that...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Covid#Skater#American
Daily Mail

'Everyone has a gold medal, but not me. I hate skating. I hate it': Distraught Russian silver-medallist Alexandra Trusova, 17, vows to 'never skate again' in extraordinary rant after missing out on victory at Beijing Winter Olympics

The pressure weighing on teenage figure skaters was all too evident on Thursday when silver medallist Alexandra Trusova broke down in tears before the podium ceremony after the women's single event at the Beijing Olympics. The 17-year-old Russian, who attempted five quadruple jumps in a high-octane routine at the Capital...
SPORTS
Popculture

US Figure Skaters Will Receive Olympic Torches Instead of Medals Amid Russian Doping Case

The U.S. figure skaters who finished second in the team event last week will receive Olympic torches instead of medals while the doping scandal surrounding Russian skater Kamila Valieva is straightened out, according to the Associated Press (per Yahoo Sports). Thomas Bach, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) president, made the offering in a private meeting with the skaters in Beijing. The torches will be holdovers, and Bach said there will be no medal ceremonies for events in which Valieva made the podium.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
People

Winning Women's Figure Skaters Will Get Medal Ceremony After Kamila Valieva's Surprising Fourth Place

The women's singles figure skating medalists will have a medal ceremony, which was up in the air heading into the free skate due to leader Kamila Valieva. But on Thursday morning (Eastern), the controversy-shrouded Valieva had an uncharacteristically rough skate, falling and slipping multiple times. Her free skate score — despite a first-place short program — was not enough to land her on the podium.
SPORTS
ABC News

ABC News

547K+
Followers
136K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy