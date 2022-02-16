ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Willy’s Pub rebrands as The Pub at Rice

By Prayag Gordy
ricethresher.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilly’s Pub is formally changing their name to The Pub at Rice, according to Sophie Call, Pub’s marketing manager. Pub has considered renaming since the racial justice protests of summer 2020, Call said. Elizabeth Groenewold, Pub’s general manager, said this change shows Pub’s support of the Down...

www.ricethresher.org

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Star comment: Pubs are the heartbeat of our communities

Pubs have suffered a near-existential crisis in recent years. The boom in supermarket alcohol sales coupled with the increase in competing leisure pursuits and the digitisation of our social lives has left pubs off the pace. We no longer need to go to the local to meet friends, we can...
RESTAURANTS
Shropshire Star

Pubs cashing in on a staycation revolution

Covid was a potential disaster for pubs – but it may also have given them an unexpected boost. An expert today revealed how the coronavirus crisis has given the British public a new-found appreciation for what is on their doorstep. A big rise in staycations, and the increased willingness...
FOOD & DRINKS
Huron Daily Tribune

Cardiologists beware: Fried feast at Beeter's Brew Pub in Sebewaing

The rocky start to the latest Grabbing Grub with Nunn was all but a memory once a mountain of fried foods was delivered to the table at Beeter's Brew Pub in Sebewaing. Setting out on the adventure, seeking to kill two birds with one stone, I dragged reporter Mark Birdsall along for our weekly one-on-one meeting enhanced by delicious food at the expense of our boss, Tribune Editor Eric Young. However, the trip took a bit longer than anticipated when we arrived at one establishment to find it closed until March, forcing a spontaneous change of plans.
SEBEWAING, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Marsh Rice
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Building the Valley: Couple opens Portage Inn at site of former Jim's Pub 66 in Gilpin

A Gilpin couple is making its way through the food industry by opening a second restaurant in the Alle-Kiski Valley area, the Portage Inn. Jeremy and Ashley Smail have taken over the space of Jim’s Pub 66 in Gilpin along Route 66, closing on the deal in January. In six days, they were able to renovate the place in time for a soft opening Feb. 5, followed by a full opening Feb. 9.
RESTAURANTS
Time Out Global

The best Irish pubs in Los Angeles

Whether it's St. Patrick’s Day or just another night out on the town, these L.A. pubs bring friendly crowds, quality live music and plenty of pints. Los Angeles is full of great pubs—and you don’t even need the luck of the Irish to find ’em. When it comes to tracking down the perfect Irish bar, what could matter more than the availability of Guinness? A lot, as it turns out, because you’ve got to factor in ambience, great Irish cuisine and even quality Celtic music. Come St. Patrick’s Day, of course, you’ll find these L.A. dives plastered in shamrocks and plenty of Celtic green, but you’ll find these pubs filling pints and hosting live music, bar trivia and even karaoke every day of the year—and many pull double duty as excellent sports bars. If you’re in the mood for whiskey, beer and a side of Irish cheer, lace up your Riverdance shoes and clink a few pints at one of the best Irish pubs in L.A.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Guardian

The inn crowd: 10 of the UK’s best renovated foodie pubs with rooms

The 17th-century St Tudy Inn, in the village of the same name west of Bodmin moor, is under new management and has reopened with a new look, a new menu and a new head chef. The inviting bar has an open fire, stools made from beer kegs and bookshelves converted from old crates; it serves pints of home-brewed St Tudy ale and a lighter bar menu. In the restaurant, dishes include goats’ cheese bonbons with squash and sage, Cornish sole with shrimps, and sticky toffee pudding with clotted cream. The derelict barn next door has been converted into four elegant rooms, with two more rooms above the pub opening soon.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy