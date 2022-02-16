Willy’s Pub rebrands as The Pub at Rice

Whether it's St. Patrick’s Day or just another night out on the town, these L.A. pubs bring friendly crowds, quality live music and plenty of pints. Los Angeles is full of great pubs—and you don’t even need the luck of the Irish to find ’em. When it comes to tracking down the perfect Irish bar, what could matter more than the availability of Guinness? A lot, as it turns out, because you’ve got to factor in ambience, great Irish cuisine and even quality Celtic music. Come St. Patrick’s Day, of course, you’ll find these L.A. dives plastered in shamrocks and plenty of Celtic green, but you’ll find these pubs filling pints and hosting live music, bar trivia and even karaoke every day of the year—and many pull double duty as excellent sports bars. If you’re in the mood for whiskey, beer and a side of Irish cheer, lace up your Riverdance shoes and clink a few pints at one of the best Irish pubs in L.A.

