How to Use Gyro Controls in Fortnite

Chapter 3, Season 1 of Fortnite has taken players' expectations and turned them (sometimes literally) upside down, offering new gameplay elements and surprising new tidbits of lore. Among them was the long-rumored confirmation that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is portraying The Foundation, an original character within Fortnite who popped up in several cinematics and even a comic book one-shot. When the new season launched, Epic Games teased that The Foundation would eventually be unlockable as the secret skin for the newest Battle Pass — and now, it looks like that time has come. On Thursday, The Foundation officially became available to unlock in the game, as well as various accompanying cosmetics. Johnson even took to Twitter to celebrate the news, sharing a brief teaser of what the character looks like in game.

