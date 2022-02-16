ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

How to Use Gyro Controls in Fortnite

By Alexandra Hobbs
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gyro controls have been added to Fortnite for PlayStation and PC players. Here's what you need to know. Gyro controls have already existed in Fortnite for those playing on Nintendo Switch or Android Devices. Now, thanks to yesterday's patch, gyro control support has been added for those playing on PlayStation consoles...

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar+

Battlefield 2042's low population has effectively turned one player into the host of an entire region

One Battlefield 2042 player has become the de facto host of the entire South African region due to its low population. That's according to a report from Reddit user Vandeiedakaf, a PC player who claims that the game's South African pool is so small, and connections to bigger servers are so thin, that local Portal options are "the only way to get a game" in the region.
VIDEO GAMES
Creative Bloq

Mysterious GTA 6 image drives gamers wild

The last few months have been quite the rollercoaster for Grand Theft Auto fans. Back in October, Rockstar games totally botched the release of the GTA remastered trilogy, with bugs and glitches galore. But in much better news, the long-awaited GTA 6 was finally confirmed last week, with the studio announcing that the sequel is well underway.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Portal’ and ‘Portal 2’ are coming to Nintendo Switch this year

Nintendo has announced the Portal: Companion Collection will be released for the Switch this year. During yesterday’s (February 9) Nintendo Direct, it was announced that Portal and Portal 2 will both be coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2022 in the form of a collection, although no specific date was given.
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Hardware

Rockstar Confirms GTA 6, Xbox Series X and PS5 GTA 5 Launch Revealed

To say that Grand Theft Auto is a cultural phenomenon may be the best way to describe the immensity of the franchise Rockstar Games has on its hands. And today, via a community update, Rockstar finally confirmed what many gamers have been anticipating for a long time: that Grand Theft Auto 6 is indeed in "active development." According to Rockstar, development on the game is "well underway." It may be hard to imagine, but it's been eight years since the previous entry's initial release.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gyro#Epic Games#Playstation#Nintendo Switch#Battle Royale#Ablt#Use Gyro Controls
CNET

PS5 restock tracker: Where to score a console this weekend

If you missed the first PS5 restock in two weeks, you're not alone. On Thursday afternoon, GameFly briefly offered a bundle deal, but only to subscribers. This relatively small restock came during the longest period we've had between console drops. Sony made it clear that PS5 restocks would slow down...
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Delete messages, photos and conversations from Facebook Messenger

If you are wondering how to delete messages from the Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Showing you how to delete single messages, conversations and photographs from your inbox, although remember this won’t delete them from your friends inbox and you can’t delete all your conversations at once but you can delete individual conversations one at a time.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Microsoft is keeping Call of Duty on PlayStation because it wants more Minecrafts

Ever since Microsoft announced its $68.7 billion plan to acquire Activision Blizzard, the big question has been whether Call of Duty will become an Xbox exclusive. Sony has expressed “expectations” that Call of Duty would remain on its platform, while Microsoft has said explicitly that it wants to keep the game on PlayStation. But many, myself included, have speculated whether Microsoft might still make parts of Call of Duty exclusive to Xbox in the future. Microsoft has now made it clear it sees Call of Duty the same way it sees Minecraft: as a multi-platform franchise that will draw gamers to Microsoft’s services.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Android Devices
TechRadar

Nintendo Switch Sports couldn’t be coming at a better time

In case you’ve spent the past few days living under a Donkey Kong barrel, it’s finally happened. Nintendo has confirmed the upcoming release of Nintendo Switch Sports, a successor to one of the best-selling video games of all time, Wii Sports, even if it was a pack-in title.
TENNIS
Android Authority

How to delete your Google Chrome browsing history

If you've gone sicko mode, you may want to clean up that browser history... Google Chrome tracks all of your browser history unless you are in incognito mode. Whether you’re in class watching anime or at work, not working, that could be game over if you get caught. In any case, you will want to know how to delete your history on Google Chrome.
INTERNET
firstsportz.com

Best Fortnite Exotic Weapons to Use in Chapter 3 Season 1

Best Fortnite Exotic Weapons: Fortnite has introduced many new weapons along with the new theme and before that with other themes of respective seasons. Though given the situation most weapons will be useful, some are undoubtedly better than others, whether it’s for close-up play or at a distance. Exotic...
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

PS Plus Free Online Weekend Confirmed For PS4, PS5 Users

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced a free PS Plus multiplayer weekend for PS4 & PS5 users, which will run from February 12 – 14, 2022. During this time, all online multiplayer modes for games across both consoles will be free to enjoy without subscribing to PlayStation Plus. You’ll obviously need a PSN account to take part in the freebie, but that really goes without saying.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Fortnite: How to Get The Rock's The Foundation Skin

Chapter 3, Season 1 of Fortnite has taken players' expectations and turned them (sometimes literally) upside down, offering new gameplay elements and surprising new tidbits of lore. Among them was the long-rumored confirmation that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is portraying The Foundation, an original character within Fortnite who popped up in several cinematics and even a comic book one-shot. When the new season launched, Epic Games teased that The Foundation would eventually be unlockable as the secret skin for the newest Battle Pass — and now, it looks like that time has come. On Thursday, The Foundation officially became available to unlock in the game, as well as various accompanying cosmetics. Johnson even took to Twitter to celebrate the news, sharing a brief teaser of what the character looks like in game.
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

How to Destroy Fortnite Hiding Places

The Fortnite map is littered with many landmarks that may necessitate various sorts of battle. While sniping may be easier in a mountainous terrain, players will need to engage in close-range combat in more congested areas. Fortnite also has you covered if you want to go for a more quiet...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

What is Melee Damage and how to deal it in Fortnite?

Throughout a Fortnite season, players complete countless challenges in order to unlock sweet rewards and earn more XP to add more battle pass cosmetics to their collections. Considering the wide range of content in the game, the challenges also vary in difficulty. While some challenges will require you to visit a landmark, others may ask you to perform more complicated tasks like dealing with Melee Damage.
VIDEO GAMES
ETOnline.com

New PS5 and PS4 Games Releasing in February 2022: How to Save $10 on 'Horizon Forbidden West'

Whenever a new month starts, there's bound to be at least one new game release. With so many indie and big franchise game developers, there always seems to be a new and exciting game in development. If you're fortunate enough to have found a Sony PS5 or if you're still happily playing on your PS4, then there are a few games launching this month for your console.
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

Fortnite Creator Callout in Creative and how to participate

Fortnite Creator Callout: Fortnite has added yet another callout for the creative creators to add on to the Fortnite creative part. The first Creator callout of 2022 is here to kick things off, and Epic Games is looking to feature your best combat games without building. Creators can join in the fun by providing their own maps for Callout.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to redeem a V-Bucks card in Fortnite

Skins and cosmetic items in Fortnite don’t grow on trees. Players need to use V-Bucks to purchase items from the in-game shop. V-Bucks can be found in the Epic Games Store, and players can add them to their accounts in exchange for real money. V-Bucks also make an excellent...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

‘Fortnite’ patch provides gyro and flick stick aiming choices

Epic Video games has rolled out the most recent patch, which supplies gamers extra methods to regulate their character as they pursue a Victory Crown. The sport now helps gyro and flick stick controls on Nintendo Swap, PlayStation 4, PS5, Android and PC (however not, sadly, Xbox). Though gyro controls have been already out there on Swap and Android, Epic says the most recent iteration is extra strong.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy