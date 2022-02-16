ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamie Roberts: Wales and Lions centre set for Waratahs debut

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWales and British and Irish Lions centre Jamie Roberts is set to make his Waratahs debut off the bench against Fijian Drua in the Super Rugby Pacific tournament on Friday. The 35-year-old left...

planet7s.com

Dylan Pietsch is now a full fledge Waratah

The Australia rugby sevens star and Olympian is now officially a Waratah. The Australian Sevens team recruited the young star straight from secondary school and help the team in their Tokyo Olympic Games campaign. The 23-year-old is now taking a new role in Super Rugby and was announced to be...
RUGBY
BBC

Pinatar Cup: Wales 'setting new standards' - Jess Fishlock

Midfielder Jess Fishlock says Wales still 'need to improve' despite their impressive 3-1 win over defending champions Scotland in the Pinatar Cup. Fishlock scored twice for Gemma Grainger's side with Tash Harding also scoring. Wales will face Belgium in the semi-finals on Saturday. WATCH HIGHLIGHTS:Wales 3-1 Scotland.
SPORTS
BBC

Charles Yohane: Ex-Zimbabwe footballer killed in South Africa

Former Zimbabwe footballer Charles Yohane has died in South Africa at the age of 48 in an apparent car-jacking incident. Defender Yohane was in the Warriors' squad for their debut appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2004. Following retirement from playing he had been working in Johannesburg as...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wales#Waratahs#British#Irish Lions#Fijian#Dragons#Super Rugby Pacific#Australian#Moana V Blues#Twitter#Harlequins#Bath#South African#Stormers#Cricc#Nations
Tribal Football

Wales set to beat England for Plymouth whizkid Issaka

Wales look set to pip England to secure Plymouth Argyle youngster Freddie Issaka. The 15-year-old striker, who is the club's youngest ever senior first team player, is wanted by both nations. Issaka has represented both at under-16 level, and could be set to make a decision on his future. According...
SPORTS
The Independent

Courtney Lawes set to return for England against Wales after recovering from concussion

Courtney Lawes has resumed full training in time to reinforce the middle phase of England’s Six Nations title push.Lawes was unable to play in the opening two rounds of the tournament because of concussion but has now completed his return to play protocols and comes into contention to face Wales next Saturday.As well as restoring the 32-year-old to England’s back row, Eddie Jones must decide whether he should resume in the captaincy role he filled during the autumn.“Courtney trained fully today (Friday), which is obviously really good news for himself and England. He looked sharp,” defence coach Anthony Seibold said.“That was the last box for him to tick. He’s had a very thorough return to play integration and did everything in the session.” Read More UK weather – live: Storm Eunice sparks Cobra meeting, London red alertUkraine news: Rebels say Kiev forces shelled them again
WORLD
BBC

Azhar Ali: Worcestershire sign Pakistan batter to replace Matthew Wade

Worcestershire have brought in Pakistan batter Azhar Ali as a replacement for the unavailable Matthew Wade for the 2022 County Championship season. Former Somerset right-hander Azhar, 36, has hit 18 centuries in 91 Test matches for his country, averaging 42.53. He will replace Australia batter Wade, who had agreed to...
WORLD
Sports
BBC

Justin Tipuric: Wales and Ospreys flanker to miss the rest of the season

Wales flanker Justin Tipuric will miss the rest of the 2021-22 season after an injury setback. Tipuric injured his shoulder while playing in the British and Irish Lions' warm-up game against Japan in June 2021, and subsequently missed the tour. The 32-year-old was due back for Ospreys' Christmas derbies, but...
RUGBY
SkySports

Six Nations organisers rule out South Africa joining championship

Six Nations organisers have sought to end persistent speculation over South Africa joining the championship by ruling out any changes being made to the existing participants. Earlier this week the Springboks committed to remaining in the Rugby Championship until at least 2025, only for it to be suggested that they would align themselves with the northern hemisphere thereafter.
RUGBY
BBC

Stuart McCloskey: Ulster centre 'fighting' for Ireland return

Coverage: Live on BBC2 NI; available on the BBC iPlayer following transmission. Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey says he is determined to add to his six Ireland caps since making his debut in 2016. Injury ruled the 29-year-old out of selection for this year's Six Nations squad but he is fit...
RUGBY
BBC

Premiership: Harlequins v Wasps (Sat)

Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Saturday, 19 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website. Premiership champions Harlequins have prop Joe Marler back from England duty as they entertain Wasps looking to end a run of three straight defeats. Fly-half Will...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Former world darts champion Gerwyn Price adds another sport to his armoury as he prepares for boxing debut... but the Welshman reveals he 'needs to drop 10kg' before his bout with Rhys Evans

Former world darts champion Gerwyn Price is set to make his boxing debut later this year. Price, who played professional rugby union and league before turning his attention to the oche, has announced he will have his first bout on April 9 in his native Wales. The 36-year-old revealed on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liam Williams: Wales centre brushes off ‘internet trolls’ who targeted him over Scarlets exit

Liam Williams has refused to dwell on “internet trolls” who have attacked him following news of his Scarlets exit and focused instead on Wales’ Six Nations title defence.The British and Irish Lions star has found himself in the firing line on social media since it was announced last month that he is to join Welsh rivals Cardiff at the end of the season.Williams played 111 games for the Scarlets – including the Guinness PRO12 final victory – between 2011 and 2017 before joining English powerhouse Saracens.But the 30-year-old full-back or wing has made only four appearances since returning to west...
WORLD
ESPN

England draw with Canada in Arnold Clark Cup opener

England played to a 1-1 draw with Canada in their opening match of the Arnold Clark Cup in Middlesbrough on Thursday night. Millie Bright opened the scoring in the 22nd minute for the Lionesses, but Canada hit back early in the second half through Janine Beckie to level the score.
MLS
BBC

Storm Eunice: Wales set to be hit by 100mph winds

Winds of up to 100mph could batter parts of Wales on Friday, with people warned to stay indoors. Storm Eunice is predicted to cause power cuts, damage to homes, coastal flooding and travel chaos. The Met Office has issued an amber warning for Friday because of strong winds, with the...
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

England to play two Nations League matches at Molineux

England will play their two home Nations League fixtures this summer at Molineux, the Football Association has announced. Italy are the first opponents on June 11 in a repeat of last summer’s Euro 2020 final, where the behaviour of England fans in and around Wembley means this meeting will take place behind closed doors.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

England 1-1 Canada: Man City's Janine Beckie spoils Lionesses' night after Sarina Wiegman's side went ahead through a stunning Millie Bright strike in Arnold Clark Cup clash

England Women had to settle for a 1-1 draw in their opening Arnold Clark Cup fixture as Canada came from behind to claim a point at the Riverside. Millie Bright's volley had given England the lead at half-time but Manchester City winger Janine Beckie's stunner drew the Olympic gold medal winners level shortly after the break.
WORLD
BBC

Saracens complete £32m takeover deal with consortium of investors

A consortium including South African World Cup-winning former captain Francois Pienaar has completed a £32m takeover of Saracens. Kimono House Limited has bought a "controlling stake" in the group, which owns the club and their StoneX Stadium home. Saracens Mavericks netball team is also part of the group. Nigel...
RUGBY

