Iraq's oil ministry to coordinate with KRG on energy portfolio: ministerial council

By Dania Saadi
spglobal.com
 2 days ago

Decision follows top court ruling against independent Kurdish oil exports. Kurdistan government rejected court ruling, calling it unconstitutional. Iraq's National Security Council, headed by the prime minister, has decided to mandate the oil ministry in Baghdad to coordinate the energy portfolio with the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government as well as concerned...

