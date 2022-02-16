ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

CloudCath Receives FDA Clearance for Novel Peritoneal Dialysis (PD) At-Home Patient Monitoring System

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 2 days ago

First-of-its-kind, automated monitoring system facilitates ESRD patients’ use of home-based PD therapy in order to maximize social and functional quality of life. CloudCath Inc., a private medical device company advancing real-time fluid analytics and remote monitoring of infectious diseases, announced it received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for the...

aithority.com

drexel.edu

COULD AN INJECTION REPAIR CARTILAGE AND PREVENT SURGERY IN OSTEOARTHRITIS PATIENTS?

Imagine this: You’re a college soccer player chasing after a pass when a defender misses the ball but inadvertently kicks your knee, taking you to the ground. A yellow card is called, but it is insufficient justice — your seemingly minor knee pain from the incident leads to a much bigger problem decades later: You need knee replacement therapy for your osteoarthritis.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Human Spinal Cord Implants: Breakthrough May Enable People With Paralysis To Walk Again

In world-first, Tel Aviv University researchers engineer human spinal cord implants for treating paralysis. The researchers from Sagol Center for Regenerative Biotechnology engineered functional human spinal cord tissues, from human materials and cells, and implanted them in lab models that featured chronic paralysis, successfully restoring walking abilities in 80% of tests.
CANCER
Nature.com

Kidney and heart failure outcomes associated with SGLT2 inhibitor use

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) and heart failure affect many people worldwide. Despite the availability of pharmacological treatments, both diseases remain associated with considerable morbidity and mortality. After observations that sodium"“glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors - originally developed as glucose-lowering agents - improved cardiovascular and renal outcomes in patients with type 2 diabetes, dedicated trials were initiated to evaluate the cardiovascular and kidney protective effects in patients with CKD or heart failure. The results of these clinical trials and subsequent detailed analyses have shown that the benefits of SGLT2 inhibitors are consistent across many patient subgroups, including those with and without type 2 diabetes, at different stages of CKD, and in patients with heart failure with preserved or reduced ejection fraction. In addition, post-hoc analyses revealed that SGLT2 inhibitors reduce the risk of anaemia and hyperkalaemia in patients with CKD. With respect to their safety, SGLT2 inhibitors are generally well tolerated. More specifically, no increased risk of hypoglycaemia has been observed in patients with CKD or heart failure without diabetes and they do not increase the risk of acute kidney injury. SGLT2 inhibitors therefore provide clinicians with an exciting new treatment option for patients with CKD and heart failure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peritoneal Dialysis#Medicare#Remote Monitoring#Fda Clearance#Esrd#Cloudcath Inc#The Cloudcath System#Cloudcath Pd#Md
deseret.com

4 symptoms that mean you’ll likely get long COVID

There’s new research that hints at four different factors that could increase your chances of getting long COVID-19 symptoms. The news: A new study — published Tuesday in the medical journal Cell — identified four factors that can be found early in coronavirus infections. These factors are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Experts propose solutions to the opioid crisis in North America

(HealthDay)—Fundamental reform of regulatory systems is needed to address the opioid crisis in North America and beyond, according to recommendations from a Commission report published online Feb. 2 in The Lancet. Keith Humphreys, Ph.D., from the Stanford University School of Medicine in California, and colleagues focused on developing an...
HEALTH
Citrus County Chronicle

Potential signs of kidney disease

Chronic kidney disease is a significant threat to millions of people across the globe. According to the National Kidney Foundation, 10% of the worldwide population is affected by CKD, which affects people of all ages and races. Though there is no cure for CKD, the kidney health experts at World...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Outsider.com

Social Security: Millions Reportedly Getting $1,657 Checks

Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
ECONOMY
verywellhealth.com

The Most Common Addictive Drugs

Substance abuse in the United States is one of the leading health conditions impacting millions of lives. Statistically, 165 million people or 60.2% of Americans ages 12 and older currently abuse drugs, including alcohol and tobacco. Since 2000, there have been 700,000 overdose deaths in the U.S., with annual rate increases of 4%.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Brain shortcuts may be partially to blame for vaccine and mask non-compliance

If close friends and family members who contracted COVID-19 had mild cases and recovered quickly, or if they had an adverse reaction to the vaccine, your brain might convince you that you'd have the same experience. This phenomenon, known as "availability heuristic," is one of a handful of cognitive shortcuts, which conserve brain energy and are generally understood to be positive and beneficial. For example, an alternative route to work could save you time and fuel, or a mathematical method could aid you in solving an equation more efficiently.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
New York Post

Cancer patients ‘cured’ after doctors turbocharge blood’s immune cells

Cancer patients have been cured after medics turbocharged their blood’s immune cells in a lab. Two adults with leukemia have been in remission since 2010 after Car-T therapy. It involves removing blood and genetically modifying its white cells so they target cancer. The resulting Car-T cells are re-injected in...
CANCER

