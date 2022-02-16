Underwriters Laboratories and Northwestern University Launch Research Hub Supporting Safety, Equity in Artificial Intelligence

Pioneering Guarantee Program is Industry First for Data Security Audits. Ostendio, a leading integrated risk management platform provider, announced the first industry audit guarantee for data security audits. Customers using the Ostendio MyVCM platform and working with Ostendio Professional Services to prepare for complex audits such as SOC 2, FedRAMP, and ISO 27001, will be guaranteed to pass their audits the first time. This groundbreaking offer demonstrates the confidence Ostendio has with the MyVCM platform and the ability of its Professional Services experts to prepare customers for complex security audits.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 HOURS AGO