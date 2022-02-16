ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Underwriters Laboratories and Northwestern University Launch Research Hub Supporting Safety, Equity in Artificial Intelligence

By AIT News Desk
 2 days ago

From facial recognition to autonomous vehicles, the adoption of artificial intelligence-driven applications has exploded so quickly that it has outpaced efforts to understand how these machine-learning technologies affect human life. To help examine artificial intelligence (AI) systems and evaluate their impact, Underwriters Laboratories Inc. and Northwestern University announced the...

Westport News

Artificial Intelligence Strategies Startups Should Use to Grow

Consumers have incredibly high expectations for companies to deliver faster and more personalized experiences, which is fueling the demand for Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions. In turn, the increase in this utilization of AI is driving growth for many startups. Here are some AI tactics you can use today to scale...
SOFTWARE
Fortune

Moderna wouldn’t share its vaccine technology, so South Africa and the WHO made a COVID jab based on it anyway

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna refused to share its mRNA vaccine knowledge to boost production of COVID-19 vaccines. So South Africa's Afrigen Biologics went ahead and made its own version anyway, without Moderna's help—but with the enthusiastic participation of the World Health Organization (WHO).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ViTel Net Launches Industry First Virtual Care Portfolio Tailored For All

ViTel Net, the pioneer in telehealth innovation, has launched three new solutions designed to address a range of gaps in connected care for organizations of all sizes. Delivering robust virtual care functionality in both turnkey and enterprise packages that will support virtual care programs ranging in maturity and complexity. vCareXpress:...
HEALTH
theiet.org

Artificial intelligence and ageing

Machine learning for human health and longevity. The number of people in the world aged 65 or over will more than double to reach 1.5 billion by 2050, according to the United Nations. The rapidly changing demographic is set to pose acute economic and social challenges and threatens to place a huge burden on health systems.
ENGINEERING
Auto Remarketing

Fitch Ratings: Artificial intelligence helps underwriting but comes with risks

NEW YORK - Fitch Ratings acknowledged that artificial intelligence and machine learning are increasingly deployed in credit and risk functions at financial institutions, enabled by greater data availability and affordable computing capacity. While AI and ML can improve operational efficiency and analytical outcomes, Fitch pointed out that using those tools...
MARKETS
US News and World Report

How to Prepare for a Cybersecurity Career

The safety of digital channels is a matter of global concern and growing importance. News stories about computer takeover scams, data breaches and virtual surveillance are frequent and alarming. Those who want to help address these threats – and enter a well-paid profession with plenty of job opportunities – should consider preparing for a career in cybersecurity.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

KORE Doubles Down on Connected Health with Acquisition of Business Mobility Partners & SIMON IoT

KORE Group Holdings, Inc., a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) Solutions and worldwide IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service (IoT CaaS), announced it has acquired Business Mobility Partners and SIMON IoT, industry-leading mobility solution providers, to expand its services and solutions within the healthcare and life sciences industries. “Business Mobility Partners and...
BUSINESS
fsu.edu

Florida State University awarded $27M federal education research laboratory

The Florida Center for Reading Research (FCRR) at Florida State University has won a $27 million, five-year contract to operate the Regional Educational Laboratory (REL) for the Southeastern United States. The REL program includes 10 regional labs funded through the Institute of Education Sciences (IES) of the U.S. Department of...
COLLEGES
aithority.com

Agilent Acquires Artificial Intelligence Technology to Enhance Lab Productivity

Agilent will integrate the technology into its lab informatics platforms, enabling customers to automate GC/MS data analysis. Agilent Technologies Inc. announced it has acquired advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology developed by Virtual Control, an AI and machine learning software developer that creates innovative analysis solutions in lab testing. Agilent will integrate the software, known as ACIES, into its industry-leading gas chromatography and mass spectrometry (GS/MS) platforms to improve the productivity, efficiency and accuracy of high-throughput labs the company serves around the world.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Ostendio Launches Security Audit Guarantee

Pioneering Guarantee Program is Industry First for Data Security Audits. Ostendio, a leading integrated risk management platform provider, announced the first industry audit guarantee for data security audits. Customers using the Ostendio MyVCM platform and working with Ostendio Professional Services to prepare for complex audits such as SOC 2, FedRAMP, and ISO 27001, will be guaranteed to pass their audits the first time. This groundbreaking offer demonstrates the confidence Ostendio has with the MyVCM platform and the ability of its Professional Services experts to prepare customers for complex security audits.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Announcing MILBox Project: An AI-based Data Science Project for Personalized Healthcare using AWS Cloud

Internet of Things (IoT) is transforming the way we deploy and use connected devices these days. Considering the wide range of IoT applications in the modern industrial and domestic environment, we are witnessing the rapid adoption of Artificial Intelligence Machine Learning (AI ML) tools to control and monitor IoT devices and sensors. The MILBox Project is a great example of how AI ML is created to handle ‘digital twins’ for the physical world.
SCIENCE
aithority.com

Money.Net Launches Financial Data and Analytics Platform for Institutions

Money.Net, a financial data and analytics company, announced that it has launched an enhanced platform for institutional users, which provides cost-effective access to professional-grade financial tools. Available immediately, Money.Net supports institutional users throughout the entire investment journey leveraging next-generation technologies including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to mine big data.
MARKETS
aithority.com

Ivanti Joins the LoRa Alliance To Accelerate Ivanti Neurons for IIoT deployments in Supply Chain operations

Membership will Strengthen Support for Ivanti Wavelink Customers with Dynamic Solutions that leverage a Broad LoRaWan® Ecosystem. Ivanti Wavelink, the supply chain business unit of Ivanti, announced that it has become a member of the LoRa Alliance, one of the fastest growing Internet of Things (IoT) alliances. This will help Ivanti Wavelink to accelerate its Ivanti Neurons for Industrial IOT (IIoT) solution deployments, using LoRaWAN® Low Power Wide Area Networking (LPWAN) technology for customers across supply chain industry sectors such as retail, transportation, logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Oklo and Argonne National Laboratory Selected for a $4.5 Million Novel Clean Energy Technology Project by the U.S. Department of Energy

Oklo Inc. has been awarded a $4.5 million cost-share project along with Argonne National Laboratory (Argonne) from the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E). The award is funded under the ARPA-E OPEN 2021 program, a $175 million funding opportunity that prioritizes funding technologies that support novel approaches to clean energy challenges.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

