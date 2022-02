When it comes to Johnny Depp, whether you love him or hate him, you certainly know who he is and likely have watching him in a film. At the moment, Depp has been in hot waters when it comes to the media due to the ongoing libel case with him and ex-wife Amber Heard which is now going to court. Depp has received heavy flack for the domestic abuse allegations presented by Heard, but it seems likely that all of the people who are stating negative comments about Depp have actually supported his acting career more than he has.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO