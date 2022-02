Two lightweights who’ve lost to Gervonta Davis will attempt to win their way toward another title shot April 16. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that Isaac Cruz and Yuriorkis Gamboa have agreed to meet in a 12-round, 135-pound bout on the Errol Spence Jr.-Yordenis Ugas undercard at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Showtime Pay-Per-View will televise the Cruz-Gamboa bout as the co-feature before Spence and Ugas square off in a welterweight title unification fight at the home stadium of the Dallas Cowboys.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO