Hawks 124, Cavs 116

This year’s Super Bowl left Joe Burrow with a bad taste in his mouth. But it definitely wasn’t all negative for him that day. A funny video of the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback went viral Wednesday after being posted by NFL Game Day All-Access. In the clip, which was from the Super Bowl, Burrow went over to introduce himself to a few Los Angeles Rams defenders while they were on the field together, namely, Von Miller, Aaron Donald, and Eric Weddle. He hilariously led by saying, “I’m Joe.”
