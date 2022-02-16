Hawks 124, Cavs 116

Giannis Antetokounmpo showed no ill effects from a sore left ankle that caused him to miss the Milwaukee Bucks' game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night. In addition to scoring 50 points, he also had 14 rebounds. It was Antetokounmpo's sixth 40-point, 10-rebound game of the season. The only other player with more is Joel Embiid (8). This performance was even more memorable when you dive deeper into Antetokounmpo's stat line. With 21 shots, he attempted the fourth-fewest field goals in a 50-point game in league history. Antetokounmpo is ranked in the top-10 in category formats over the last two weeks. Another superb performance from Tuesday must also be mentioned.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO