Julian, CA

Schools in Julian and Spencer Valley to Close for Snow Day on Wednesday

By Chris Jennewein
 5 days ago
Snow at Mount Laguna Lodge on Tuesday night. Image from webcam

The San Diego County Office of Education announced Tuesday that schools will be closed in Julian and Spencer Valley due to snow and freezing temperatures overnight.

The Julian Union Elementary and Julian Union High school districts will be closed on Wednesday and have a late start on Thursday.

The Spencer Valley School District northwest of Julian will be closed for a snow day on Wednesday and the Warner Unified School District will have a two-hour late start.

The National Weather Service office in San Diego is forecasting accumulations of 1 to 2 inches above 4,000 feet with overnight lows 27 to 36.

The webcam at the Mount Laguna Lodge showed snow on the ground on Tuesday evening.

San Diego, CA
