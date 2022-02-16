ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New PlayStation external storage drives unveiled by Seagate

By Julian Horsey
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 2 days ago
Seagate has this week introduced new PlayStation storage solutions for the PS5 and PS4 consoles as the new PlayStation Game Drive. Available in 2 and 4 TB storage capacities priced at $92.49 and $139.99 respectively, the drives will start shipping next month. Seagate has also created a limited edition...

