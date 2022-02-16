ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

ITZY Yeji Net Worth 2022: How Rich is the 'NOT SHY' Singer?

By Mhaliya Scott
kpopstarz.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITZY Yeji has emerged as one of the rising K-pop idols, with many people recognizing her as an amazing dancer. With her career blossoming, her earnings are also probably growing. So with that, let's find out how if Yeji is the richest member in ITZY. ITZY Yeji Net Worth...

www.kpopstarz.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

BTS V Net Worth 2022: How Wealthy Is The Hwarang Star?

V is not the BTS member with the least net worth figure. V is one of the BTS members who does not come from a well-off background. Despite this, he has worked hard to achieve his dreams and goals in the South Korean entertainment industry. With his determination, alongside talents...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Charli XCX Shares New Video for “Beg for You”: Watch

Charli XCX has shared a new video for her recent Crash single “Beg For You,” which features a guest appearance from Rina Sawayama. Check it out below. Charli released the song “Good Ones” in September, with Perfume Genius remixing it at the end of the year. The rest of the album arrives on March 18. Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens join her on the latest Crash single “New Shapes.” The trio had been slated to perform “New Shapes” on Saturday Night Live in December, but it was scrapped due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Saweetie Reacts To Critics Who Say New Single Sounds Like A Song In Forever 21

Ahead of the New Music Friday fray, Saweetie delivered a new single that arrived with assistance from Grammy-winning songbird H.E.R. The pair seemed like an unlikely duo for some, but Saweetie's fans quickly took to social media to praise her latest effort, "Closer." The rapper has been on an unstoppable, meteoric climb within the last few years but that success has come with criticism. Saweetie has taken hits over her live performances and her releases, and it is speculated that those conversations have aided in why she has delayed the release of her debut album, Pretty B*tch Music.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Net Worth#Music Video#Idol#Itzy#How Rich#Jyp Entertainment#Sbs#Korean
Vulture

Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama Answer Our Begging, Drop ‘Beg for You’

No need to beg any longer — Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama’s collaboration is here. The duo debuted “Beg for You” on BBC Radio 1 on January 27 after weeks of teasing the song and followed up with the even-more-teased video on February 11. It’s a clubby and poignant message to a leaving lover rooted by a wistful piano riff but culminating in one of the bigger drops we’ve heard off Charli’s upcoming album, Crash, so far. And if that hook sounds familiar? It’s a (extremely well-executed) sample of “Cry for You,” the dance hit by September. In other words: worth begging for! The song follows Charli’s previous singles “Good Ones” and “New Shapes,” the latter of which features past collaborators Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek. “Beg for You,” meanwhile, is Charli’s first team-up with Sawayama, who released her debut album in 2020 and has since worked with Elton John and Lady Gaga. If you’re waiting for Crash, though, you’ve still got a bit more begging to do.
MUSIC
iheart.com

Taylor Swift Is No Longer a Fan of Musician After His Comments on Her Music

Damon Albarn, frontman of the 90's alt rock band Blurr, was recently interviewed about the state of music in 2022. His comments: Billie Eilish? "I think she’s exceptional." Taylor Swift? "She doesn’t write her own songs." This did not sit well with Taylor who responded with the tweet...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Joe Jonas Sets DNCE Comeback After 4-Year Break: New Music Is ‘Really Happy’

Break’s over! DNCE is officially back after four years on hiatus, and singer Joe Jonas opened up about their big comeback. The 32-year-old first announced new music from DNCE on Monday, February 7. “Ready for more @dnce? 😈 So excited to start sharing the new stuff we’ve been working on including #DancingFeet with @kygomusic!!” he shared via Instagram.
MUSIC
The Independent

Olivia Rodrigo named Woman of the Year by Billboard

Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo only needed one album to earn her the title of Billboard s 2022 Woman of the Year, landing her in the same company as Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga The former teen actor turned pop star will be honored as the 2022 Woman of the Year at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 2. Previous honorees also include Cardi B, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande. Rodrigo became 2021′s biggest breakout star with her confessional debut album, breaking chart records and racking up awards and nominations. Rodrigo's exploration of heartache, jealousy and insecurity on...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Joe Jonas Wants DNCE to Be the Next E Street Band

Early last year, Joe Jonas was in Savannah, Georgia, filming the Korean War-set film Devotion when he had a burst of another kind of creativity. “I felt so inspired by what a beautiful city I was in and some of the music I heard when I was there,” Jonas tells Rolling Stone. He began writing new material over Zoom with collaborators like Ryan Tedder, Jason Evigan, Mike Elizondo, and Mikky Ekko. Eventually he had written nearly an album, one he felt fit the raucous nature of DNCE.  Jonas formed DNCE — a funky dance-rock group — in 2015 with drummer Jack Lawless...
SAVANNAH, GA
Billboard

‘Euphoria’ Dots Top TV Songs Chart After Second Season Premiere

Euphoria’s season 2 return allows the HBO series to dominate Billboard’s Top TV Songs chart, powered by Tunefind, for January 2022. Rankings for the Top TV Songs chart are based on song and show data provided by Tunefind and ranked using a formula blending that data with sales and streaming information tracked by MRC Data during the corresponding period of January 2022.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

GOT the Beat Talk Conquering Challenges and Finding Chemistry to Form K-Pop ‘Supergroup’

SM Entertainment had K-pop fans buzzing in January when the company unveiled the lineup for SM’s first all-female “supergroup,” dubbed “Girls on Top” (or “GOT” for short). Revealed during the entertainment company’s annual SMTOWN LIVE event, the new group launched with seven artists, representing some of the biggest acts on SM’s roster — including solo act BoA, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon and Hyoyeon, Seulgi and Wendy from Red Velvet, and Karina and Winter from Aespa.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Avril Lavigne begins major countdown as she shares unreleased music teaser

Avril Lavigne gave fans a reason to be excited as she began a countdown to a big moment in her career with her latest social media posts. The singer took to her Instagram Stories from her lush Malibu mansion to begin the countdown to the release of her new album Love Sux. She excitedly remarked that the album would be out in a mere ten days and then began to play a snippet from a yet unreleased song.
MUSIC
NME

Wonho drops compelling teaser for ‘Eye On You’ music video

Wonho has unveiled a teaser for the forthcoming music video of his new single, ‘Eye On You’. In the new visual, the idol looks fiercely into the camera as he navigates a maze of red thread. The song’s instrumental grows louder and more intense, and the clip cuts to Wonho in formation with a team of back-up dancers. “I got my eye on you,” he sings.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Listen: Steve Aoki, grandson and Jasiah team up on explosive single KULT

Steve Aoki, grandson and Jasiah have united for a huge new single, KULT. The massive crossover track is the "first taste" from Steve's upcoming album, and "showcases some of the new and old sounds that have recently inspired me", explains the DJ. "grandson and Jasiah have both been killing it...
MUSIC
NME

Watch NMIXX’s fierce teaser for their upcoming debut single ‘O.O’

JYP Entertainment‘s new girl group NMIXX have dropped the first teaser for their upcoming debut single ‘O.O’. The clip begins with the seven members of NMIXX performing a brief section of the new song’s choreography in the middle of a foggy, barren dry sea floor, as a damaged, abandoned ship looms over them ominously.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy