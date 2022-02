Four people have been injured after a gasoline tanker truck lost control and crashed into a vacant building, leading to a massive fire on Long Island in New York. The driver and three firefighters responding to the scene were injured in the crash and during the following blaze, which began early on Wednesday. Black smoke could be seen coming from the Rockville Centre building after it had been entirely taken over by the blaze. Fire Chief James Avondet said they got the call at about 1.10am on Wednesday, WNBC-TV reported. The tanker truck, which was carrying 9,500 gallons of...

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO