Forecast: Near record heat for Thursday

The warmth train is heating up as we head into a trend of much warmer weather as temperatures are expected to be consistently in the 80’s over the next 10 days.

Expect a few clouds to filter in for the afternoon and into tonight. Overnight, temperatures will be mild in the mid 60’s. A few clouds will hang around through the day but the sun will substantially warm up the region. Temperatures are expected to be around 87° in Ft. Myers. That is one degree away from the record of 88°F.

As we approach the end of the week, a cold front will drive in but as it makes its way to the south it will continue to disintegrate and will not be leaving much of an impact for Southwest Florida. We may see a stray show at most on Friday and Saturday but no reason to cancel any outdoor plans for the end of the week or even the weekend.