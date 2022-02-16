ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starmer urges action to tackle rising cost of living

Shropshire Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Labour leader said it is ‘very difficult’ to tell people not to ask for a pay rise, following Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey’s comments. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said it is reasonable for workers to demand higher wages as he urged the Government to do more to tackle...

The Independent

Households face worst squeeze ever as Sunak admits middle income families face cost-of-living crisis

British households face the worst squeeze on record, as chancellor Rishi Sunak warned that even middle earners will “feel the pinch” in the months ahead.Mr Sunak hit back at criticism from economists that the support measures announced by the government on Thursday failed to target enough funding at the UK’s poorest households.“The price rise is so significant that it’s not just those families who are on benefits that are going to feel the pinch, it’s actually middle income families as well. Families that are working hard, they’re not on welfare; this will be a significant increase for them,” Mr...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Government urged to get ‘money into people’s hands now’ as cost of living rises

The Government has been urged to “get money into people’s hands now”, as the rising cost of living hits lower and middle income families.Sinn Fein’s Pearse Doherty called on the Government to give direct payments of 200 euro to individuals on incomes of 30,000 euro or less, and 100 euro for individuals on incomes between 30,000 and 60,000 euro.It comes as the Government is expected to announce a range of measures in a support package worth around 400 million euro, to tackle the spiralling cost of living.Mr Doherty told the Dail that while rising prices affect everybody, they do not...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Government to reveal package of measures to tackle cost of living crisis

The Irish Government on Thursday is expected to announce a range of measures designed to tackle the spiralling cost of living.It comes amid accusations from opposition parties that the Government has failed to address rising costs and inflation.In recent days, Government ministers had admitted that more needs to be done to help the public.An announcement is expected following a meeting of the Cabinet Economic sub-committee on Thursday afternoon.Government figures, including Taoiseach Micheal Martin, had been promising a package of measures designed to reduce the pressure on households.It has been suggested that a 100 euro household credit on energy bills may be doubled, as part of that package.There has also been speculation that the fuel allowance period could be extended.Sinn Fein has urged the Government to go further, with party leader Mary Lou McDonald asking the Government on Wednesday to introduce a three-year rent freeze to allay costs for renters.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Fighting Inflation: 5 Things To Buy Now Before Prices Go Up

A list of tried-and-true inflationary protective assets. During times of high inflation, consumer goods, investments, real estate, and fuel prices can increase significantly. The increase in the cost of living expenses is a symptom of inflation - the expansion of the money supply within our economy. Inflation can deplete your wealth, leading many people to look for alternative options to hedge against it.
BUSINESS
nurseryworld.co.uk

Millions of low-income families to 'face a crunch point' with bills rise in April

According to the TUC (Trades Union Congress), the number of workers on universal credit has increased by 1.3 million since the eve of the Covid-19 pandemic. New analysis by the trade union of official figures shows that over 2.3 million working people were in receipt of the benefit at the end of 2021, compared to just over 1 million on the eve of the pandemic in February 2020. This represents an increase of 130 per cent over the last two years and means 1 in 14 working adults now claim universal credit.
PUBLIC HEALTH
erienewsnow.com

No end to America's rising prices: Another inflation measure rose in January

America's rising prices were unrelenting in January. Another key inflation measure showed prices rising more than expected last month. The producer price index, which tracks average price changes America's producers get paid for their goods and services over time, rose 9.7% in the 12 months ended in January, not adjusted for seasonal swings, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday. That was far higher than economists had expected, albeit a 0.1 percentage point decrease from the revised series high set at the end of 2021.
BUSINESS
Outsider.com

Social Security: Millions Reportedly Getting $1,657 Checks

Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

The average household is spending an extra $250 a month, or $3,000 per year, due to high inflation — but middle-aged Americans are paying even more

Inflation is running hot, but not everyone is feeling the burn. The latest edition of the consumer price index showed that inflation was running at a pace of 7.5% in January, representing a 40-year high. The cost of everything from rent to dairy to used cars rose in January, showing how inescapable the run-up in consumer prices has been.
BUSINESS
The Independent

How to cope with the rising cost of living

It feels like Britons have jumped out of the pan, only to fall straight into the fire as a major cost of living crisis looms over the nation. With gas prices rising steadily throughout the winter and totals at the till creeping up with each weekly shop, millions of people are facing an “eat or heat” choice - forced to choose between giving up a meal or heating their home as winter plods on.According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), two thirds (66 per cent) of adults in Britain have reported their cost of living increased in the past...
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

Inflation Continues to Accelerate, Boosting Gold

Following last week’s release of US inflation data which showed the annualized rate at a 40-year high of 7.5%, it was the turn yesterday of the UK and Canada to release their respective CPI data points. The British CPI release came first and showed inflation increasing at a rate...
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Higher interest rates expected as US inflation reaches 40 year high

WASHINGTON D.C.: Amidst ongoing shortages and supply chain disruptions, U.S. inflation accelerated in January, with prices across a wide range of goods and services continuing to rise. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on February 10 reported a 7.5 percent annual gain in January.
BUSINESS
BBC

Irish government to spend €500m tackling cost of living

The Irish government has announced more than €500m (£421m) to tackle the rising cost of living. The coalition government had already pledged to give €100 (£84) credit to pay towards electricity bills regardless of income. On Thursday night, ministers agreed to double the energy credit and...
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Expectations about inflation are settling in. That’s a big problem.

Inflation continued its ugly rise last month, with January’s consumer price index 7.5 percent higher than a year before — the largest annual increase since early 1982. Worse, there’s increasing evidence that inflationary expectations are starting to settle in among both consumers and businesses. That means inflation will continue into the future — perhaps even at higher rates — unless President Biden and the Federal Reserve take decisive action now.
BUSINESS

