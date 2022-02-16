ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarke County, GA

Scam alert from ACCPD

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PhqM3_0eFttR7V00
spoofing

There is a scam alert from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department: police investigators say that on at least two occasions, someone claiming to be an Athens-Clarke County Police detective has been able to manipulate a victim’s caller ID and tell the person being called that they were under investigation for counterfeiting. The caller then instructed the victims to send money for personal banking accounts using Venmo and Cash App. It’s a con game known as spoofing.

From the ACCPD…

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating two separate incidents of an individual scamming victims out of money by representing himself as a detective with ACCPD. In both instances, the suspect was able to manipulate the caller ID on the victim’s phone to show a number associated with ACCPD as the incoming caller. This practice is referred to as “spoofing.” The suspect stated that the business was under investigation for counterfeit money and that the business account would be frozen, but he could provide instruction on how the employees could still get paid. The suspect then instructed the victims to send money from their personal banking accounts via Venmo, Cash App, and by purchasing Green Dot cards and providing the numbers on the Green Dot cards.

We want to remind the community that ACCPD employees do not accept funds to resolve cases involving counterfeit currency or any other type of case. If you receive a suspicious call from someone claiming to be with ACCPD, disengage the conversation and call our main directory at 706-613-3330 to be transferred to the legitimate personnel.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Father charged for school threats says he intended to ‘burn’ the school legally

MIAMI — A father could face prison time for an alleged threat he made against his son’s private school, but he says the comment was taken out of context. Mark Polyakov is facing charges and his son was expelled from Scheck Hillel Community School in Florida after Polyakov allegedly texted a group of parents that he wanted to burn down the school over its mask policy, WFOR reported. Polyakov allegedly said in the chat titled, “No more masks hillel,”: “You should of told that board member go (expletive) yourself we will leave and burn hillel down to the ground that’s why there rankings have steadily gone down! What’s his name? This board member,” WFOR reported.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clarke County, GA
Clarke County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WGAU

Florida doctor accused of battering patient he believed was faking condition

LEESBURG, Fla. — A central Florida doctor is accused of using the patient’s own hand to hit her multiple times because he believed she was faking her condition. Dr. Onyekachi Nwabuko is accused of battering the patient on three separate occasions at UF Health Leesburg Hospital, WFTV reported. Police told the station Nwabuko believed the woman, who was semi-conscious, was faking her condition.
LEESBURG, FL
WGAU

Two men accused of holding Philadelphia family, including infant, hostage for days

PHILADELPHIA — Police in Philadelphia have charged two people who they said robbed a family and held them captive in their home for a weekend earlier this month. Police identified George Pollydore, 30, and Anthony Clark, 52, as two men who abducted a victim on his way to work Feb. 4, WPVI reported. The two are accused of assaulting and robbing the victim before taking him back to the victim’s home.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
17K+
Followers
53K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy