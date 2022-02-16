Scam alert from ACCPD

spoofing

There is a scam alert from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department: police investigators say that on at least two occasions, someone claiming to be an Athens-Clarke County Police detective has been able to manipulate a victim’s caller ID and tell the person being called that they were under investigation for counterfeiting. The caller then instructed the victims to send money for personal banking accounts using Venmo and Cash App. It’s a con game known as spoofing.

From the ACCPD…

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating two separate incidents of an individual scamming victims out of money by representing himself as a detective with ACCPD. In both instances, the suspect was able to manipulate the caller ID on the victim’s phone to show a number associated with ACCPD as the incoming caller. This practice is referred to as “spoofing.” The suspect stated that the business was under investigation for counterfeit money and that the business account would be frozen, but he could provide instruction on how the employees could still get paid. The suspect then instructed the victims to send money from their personal banking accounts via Venmo, Cash App, and by purchasing Green Dot cards and providing the numbers on the Green Dot cards.

We want to remind the community that ACCPD employees do not accept funds to resolve cases involving counterfeit currency or any other type of case. If you receive a suspicious call from someone claiming to be with ACCPD, disengage the conversation and call our main directory at 706-613-3330 to be transferred to the legitimate personnel.

©2022 Cox Media Group