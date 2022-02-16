ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascosa County, TX

Red Flag Warning issued for Atascosa, Bandera, Bastrop, Bexar, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-17 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-17 20:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Atascosa; Bandera; Bastrop;...

CBS News

Biden believes Putin has decided to invade Ukraine

President Biden said he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin has made the decision to invade Ukraine. Russia has increased its number of troops near the border to 190,000. Weijia Jiang shares the latest.
The Associated Press

National Archives: Trump took classified items to Mar-a-Lago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The 15 boxes of White House records that were stored at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence contained items marked as classified national security information, the National Archives and Records Administration said Friday. The agency said the matter has been referred to the Justice Department.
NBC News

FDA warns against some baby formulas after complaints of contamination

The Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday that it is investigating certain powdered infant formula following four customer reports of children contracting serious infections. In a news release, the FDA said infections stemming from the bacterium Cronobacter sakazakii and the strain Salmonella Newport have been linked to powdered infant formula...
The Hill

Biden signs bill to extend funding, avoid government shutdown

President Biden on Friday signed a bill to keep the government funded into March ahead of a midnight deadline that would have led to a shutdown. The bill funds the government through March 11 at current levels, giving lawmakers another three weeks to negotiate a larger spending deal to keep the government funded through the rest of the fiscal year that ends in September.
CNN

Cheney primary prompts sharp GOP divide in Washington

(CNN) — Republican lawmakers are starting to choose sides in the fight to defeat Rep. Liz Cheney in Wyoming, placing high-stakes bets in a divisive primary that is widely seen as a referendum on Donald Trump and cementing deep rifts in the GOP over the direction of the party.
