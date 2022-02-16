Red Flag Warning issued for Atascosa, Bandera, Bastrop, Bexar, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell by NWS
Effective: 2022-02-17 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-17 20:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Atascosa; Bandera; Bastrop;...alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0