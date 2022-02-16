ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Draft: Three Prospects Poised to Rise in 2022

By Jack Borowsky
Three Prospects Poised to Rise in 2022

The 2022 NFL Draft is still a few months away, but it is never too early to take a look at next year. Here are five prospects who have put together excellent film and could be in contention for the first round come April of 2023.

TE Josh Whyle, Cincinnati:

After two very strong years of tape from Whyle, there were rumblings that he would declare early. Instead, he decided to come back to school and that decision should pay dividends. He is an incredible athlete for the position who has the quickness and change of direction of a wide receiver. Whyle gets the job done as a blocker, but will be coveted for how good he is as a receiver. With Alec Pierce and Jerome Ford off to the NFL, Whyle should emerge as the top weapon on the Bearcats offense. Expect Whyle to have big numbers and it wouldn’t be shocking to see him land in the first round.

CB Woodi Washington, Oklahoma:

Oklahoma has had a solid defense over the past few years, but should reach new heights with head coach Brent Venables now at the helm. One player who should thrive under the new head coach is Washington. Washington was elite in man coverage when he was healthy down the stretch this past season. He doesn’t give up separation in coverage and is a playmaker when the ball is in the air. His playstyle is very similar to Packers’ All-Pro Jaire Alexander, which teams will love.

QB Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina:

The Chanticleers have taken college football by storm the past two seasons and a huge reason why has been the play of McCall. He has NFL size and is a fantastic athlete. He is the perfect blend of a passer and runner for today’s game. McCall’s difference-making quality is his accuracy. He has excellent ball placement and can thread the needle. McCall should be one of the first quarterbacks drafted next season and could even be one of the first players off the board.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CbACK_0eFtsIbF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z1VeF_0eFtsIbF00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DUUXQ_0eFtsIbF00

