NFL

NFL Draft: Denver Broncos 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

By Robert Gregson
 2 days ago

The 2021 season had its highs and lows for a Bronco team that would result in a subpar 7-10 record. The lack of explosiveness on offense and crippling defensive mistakes proved to be too much for a team trying to stay in contention. With new Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett and a glaring hole at the quarterback position, the Broncos will look to add to a talented roster. Here is a look at some potential choices in the latest 7 round mock draft for Denver.

The Denver Broncos

Full 7-Round 2022 NFL Mock Draft

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XeMvy_0eFtsCIt00

Denver Broncos Pick 1 (9): QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

Pickett was asked to make full-field reads in Pitt's Pro Style Offense, and he improved drastically throughout his experienced career. Pickett’s head is constantly on a swivel, surveying the defense, which also aids in his pocket presence.

Reason For Selection:

  • Devoid of a sure starter at QB
  • New H.C is a former QB coach
  • The team has a “win now” roster and Pickett is experienced
  • Desired Height/Weight of typical Broncos quarterbacks

Denver Broncos Pick 2 (40): OLB Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

Ebiketie lines up in a plethora of ways at the line of scrimmage including in a stand-up two-point stance, three-point stance, and four-point stance. He is really quick out of the blocks, no matter what his starting stance is.

Reason For Selection:

  • Bradley Chubb is the only sufficient pass rusher on the team
  • New D.C Ejiro Evero comes from Rams scheme based on versatility
  • Denver tends to excel when they have a strong pass-rushing duo
  • Broncos like Edge rushers with supreme bend

Denver Broncos Pick 3 (64): LT Sean Rhyan, UCLA

Athletic tackle who is explosive in his sets to match rushers to the apex while not allowing his process to be sped up and maintaining great knee bend. Rhyan runs speed rushes around the pocket while continuing to land strikes.

Reason For Selection:

  • Help at the tackle spot will sure up a decent o-line
  • Provides security for the new asset at Qb
  • Rhyan is excellent in the run game, adding to the attack
  • Allows Denver to build off Williams (RB) strong rookie year

Denver Broncos Pick 4 (75): CB Mykael Wright, Oregon

The Oregon defender is at his best in man coverage. Wright is extremely patient and uses his movement skills and above-average play strength to stay in phase through route breaks.

Reason For Selection:

  • Would pair well with Patrick Surtain
  • Allows the Broncos to deploy multiple shutdown corners
  • Can play defense around his man coverage
  • Adds key playmaking to an all-important position

Denver Broncos Pick 5 (96): 5T Haskell Garrett, Ohio State

Garrett can get up quickly out of his stance with a sudden first step. Has quick and strong hands at the point of attack to push and pull in order to get past offensive lineman with urgency.

Reason For Selection:

  • Can play in multiple positions if he adds weight
  • Athleticism is adequate amongst d-linemen
  • Experience at one of the College Football’s top programs
  • Adds depth to pass rush

Denver Broncos Pick 6 (113): OG Cole Strange, Chattanooga

Cole Strange is a smooth and quick mover who can be used creatively in the run game and pass protection. He gets to space on screens and outside run concepts; he also mirrors well both before and after engaging.

Reason For Selection:

  • Can provide stability in an offensive line room
  • Athleticism makes him viable in the run game
  • Plays with a chip and wants to dominate
  • Work ethic evident in play and body development

Denver Broncos Pick 7 (144): ILB Jack Sanborn, Wisconsin

Furthermore, his patience and discipline within his run fits allows Sanborn to position himself well versus runs between the tackles. At the point of attack, Sanborn has much improved tackling technique from his 2019 season.

Scouting Report Blurb on ILB Jack Sanborn, Wisconsin (CLICK FOR MORE):

Reason For Selection:

  • Old school thumper that will bring intensity
  • Can be valuable on early downs or in the RedZone
  • Will always bring a high motor

Denver Broncos Pick 8 (151): 3-4 OB Tyreke Smith, Ohio State

Smith is an extremely efficient run defender because of his strong hands that he plays with. He is able to pop and extend at the point of attack, then rip off blocks to make a play on the ball

Scouting Report Blurb on 3-4 OB Tyreke Smith, Ohio State (CLICK FOR MORE):

Reason For Selection:

  • Decent technique with good length
  • If he can develop, his potential could be promising
  • Plays with a fiery demeanor

Denver Broncos Pick 9 (247): TE Peyton Hendershot, Indiana

Athletic frame with room to grow, a red-zone target that finds pay-dirt, he works the flat well and attacks the ball with his hands. A smooth runner with nice feet.

Scouting Report Blurb on TE Peyton Hendershot, Indiana (CLICK FOR MORE):

Reason For Selection:

  • Adds an extra playmaker to the tight end room
  • Has tools that can be developed
  • Works well as red zone threat in 13 personnel

2022 Denver Broncos Mock Draft Class

The entire class of the 2022 Denver Broncos Mock Draft.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mnN4y_0eFtsCIt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QOzzb_0eFtsCIt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iLiXe_0eFtsCIt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tbk16_0eFtsCIt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A1KBm_0eFtsCIt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b2TlD_0eFtsCIt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1prAMb_0eFtsCIt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ytUcj_0eFtsCIt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6YHb_0eFtsCIt00

