The 8 best-dressed athletes at the Beijing Olympics, from the Canadian ice dancers in bright orange jumpsuits to team USA's snowboarders

By Marielle Descalsota,Cheryl Teh
 2 days ago
Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, of Canada, perform their routine in the ice dance competition during figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Beijing.

David J. Phillip/AP

  • From the glittering ice rink in Beijing to the snowy slopes of Zhangjiakou, athletes brought their A-game to the Olympics.
  • Some athletes also took the opportunity to show off their sleek fashion on the world stage.
  • Check out eight of the best-dressed athletes at the 2022 Winter Olympics, from Team Japan's "Ice Prince" to USA snowboarding great Shaun White.
1. Yuzuru Hanyu, Japan's "Ice Prince," showed up in glittering costumes in his bid to defend his Olympic title.
Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan competes during the men's short program figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

David J. Phillip/AP

Japan's Ice Prince Yuzuru Hanyu showed up in a blue-and-white number glittering with rhinestones for the short program on February 8. While it's not known who designed this costume, Japanese fashion designer Satomi Ito has been credited for many of Hanyu's outfits and is known to construct her intricate designs based on the music Hanyu sends her.

For his free skate program, "Heaven and Earth," Hanyu wore a green kimono embellished with gemstones and flowers. It was in this program that he attempted the quadruple Axel , a risky jump never cleanly completed by any athlete in any competition.

2. The South Korean speed skating team donned a costume with colors and symbolism reminiscent of the Taegukgi, the Korean flag.
South Korean speed skater Hwang Dae-heon of South Korea turned up at the rink in a uniform reminiscent of the country's flag.

Natacha Pisarenko/AP Photo

South Korea's speed skating team turned up at the rink in outfits that contained elements of the Taegukgi , the country's national flag. The costume — worn by gold medalist Hwang Dae Heon and his teammates — appeared to pay tribute to the flag with splashes of red and blue on white.

The stripes across the skaters' chests also seemed to reference another element of the Taegukgi. The three unbroken lines refer to "heaven," one of the four symbolic trigrams on the Korean flag.

Many of the South Korean short-trackers' rivals were dressed in blue, a color the speed skating community has associated with speed.

3. Shaun White and the Team USA snowboarding team brought the cool factor to the slopes in Beijing.
Shaun White and the Team USA snowboarding team brought the swag factor to Beijing, donning printed jackets on the slopes.

Matthias Schrader/AP Photo

Shaun White and Team USA abided by the rule of cool for their Olympics outfits. Hitting the slopes in a bold black and white print, White's outfit for his final pre-retirement meet certainly stood out.

The US team's snowboarding outfits were designed by Volcom and included a removable down sweater and vest to provide insulation on the slopes. According to White's teammate, halfpipe snowboarder Maddie Mastro, all the Team USA kits came with a polyester rabbit's foot — a good luck charm for the athletes.

4. Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, representing Team USA in ice dancing, went rocker-chic for their rhythm dance routine.
Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, of the United States, compete during the ice dance team program in the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing.

Bernat Armangue/AP

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue clinched an Olympic medal on Monday, but their daring black outfits during their routine on February 12 were a fashion highlight in their own right.

Hubbell and Donohue slid onto the ice in sleek, matching outfits, skating to a Janet Jackson medley for their rhythm dance number . Donohue wore a military-style jacket reminiscent of My Chemical Romance's frontman Gerard Way in the band's "Welcome to the Black Parade" heyday. Meanwhile, Hubbell's blinged-out shoulder pads, glittering with rhinestones, ended in tassels.

Hubbell and Donohue have had a decade-long career together. They missed the podium at the Pyeongchang Games with a fourth-place finish and ended their off-ice relationship, per The Washington Post . The duo continued to compete together professionally — and is now taking a bronze medal home to the USA.

5. Misato Komatsubara and Tim Koleto from Japan wore kimono-inspired costumes in a deep burgundy color.
Misato Komatsubara and Tim Koleto, of Japan, compete in the team ice dance program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing.

Jeff Roberson/AP

Misato Komatsubara and Tim Koleto paid homage to their home country, Japan, with kimono-inspired outfits. The pair wore matching burgundy costumes embellished with cherry blossoms and silver embroidery, making for one of the most sophisticated outfits on the ice.

Komatsubara and Koleto are also partners off the ice and were married in 2017, per Japan News. The duo finished 22nd in the rhythm dance session on February 12.

6. Canadians Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier rocked bright orange suits reminiscent of Elton John's "Rocketman" costume.
Ice dancers Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier took a fashion risk in the rink with bright orange spandex jumpsuits. Their sparkly, bejeweled outfits were made of "hundreds if not thousands" of sequins and rhinestones.

Designed by Peter DeFreitas, who was tasked with making an Elton John-inspired costume , the outfits were initially created in several colors. Gilles decided that it was going to be orange because she wanted a color that "was so bright" that it had "the most impact," per The Washington Post.

The 2021 World Championships bronze medalists finished seventh in Beijing.

7. Shiyue Wang and Xinyu Liu of China were dressed in ombre costumes in various shades of blue and green.
Wang Shiyue and Liu Xinyu, of China, perform their routine in the ice dance competition during the figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Beijing.

Natacha Pisarenko/AP

Wang Shiyue and Liu Xinyu made history by becoming the highest-ranked Chinese ice dancers at a Winter Olympics after finishing twelfth in the finals on February 14, and their delicately embroidered outfits were just as memorable.

The costumes were made to resemble traditional Chinese paintings, as seen with Liu's mountain landscape-inspired top, per Shanghai-based outlet SHINE . While the top half of Wang's costume was in an icy blue color, her skirt transitioned into a deep green, creating a gradient that complimented Liu's outfit.

"We would like the outfits to represent our home country's grandiose scenery," Liu told the outlet.

8. Asa Miller wore a multicolored ski suit paired with red boots.

The US-born Filipino skier turned heads at the slopes as he rocked a geometric red, blue, and white ski suit, which he paired with a white helmet. The look was accented with solid blocks of color.

The 21-year-old is the Southeast Asian nation's sole representative in Beijing and registered a did not finish (DNF) in the men's giant slalom on February 13. He finished 70th in the same event at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang.

Read the original article on Insider

The Independent

‘Cold’ Kamila Valieva treatment pushes IOC towards fresh investigation

Olympic boss Thomas Bach said he was disturbed and chilled watching the treatment of Kamila Valieva and has called for an investigation into her controversial coach Eteri Tutberidze.For a man prone to talking in carefully scripted diplomatic soundbites, Bach took off the gloves and came out swinging hard, in a press conference that seasoned Olympic observers hailed as unprecedented.Russian skater Valieva - just 15 - has been the face of these Games for all the wrong reasons.Arriving as hot favourite for women’s figure skating, she finished fourth last night - following a stuttering routine - just days after the...
SPORTS
The Independent

‘There was blood all over the snow ... it was terrifying’: How Winter Olympians fight the fear

The motto “never give up” would seem a little trite coming from most athletes, but freestyle skier Leonie Gerken Schofield has built her career living by those words. The 24-year-old’s body is covered in scars from surgeons’ scalpels: she has broken her back and suffered a herniated disc, undergone two knee operations and dislocated her shoulder three times which would eventually require surgery. The nadir came just before Christmas, only two months before the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, when she crashed while training for a competition in the Alps. The physical injuries were relatively minor in Gerken Schofield’s world,...
SPORTS
