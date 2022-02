2021 was a year of great growth, change and innovation, nowhere more so than in the financial markets. We saw an extraordinary number of retail IPOs and SPACs, watched as consumers (and the brands they love) embraced cryptocurrency with open arms, as well as the rise of the retail investor. With respect to AMC and GameStop, we also took notice of consumers-turned retail investors, using their buying power to influence and drive brand value in new ways. Having spent the last half decade advocating for more market access by way of “owning what you love,” I was delighted to see that advice at the root of this historic moment.

RETAIL ・ 11 DAYS AGO