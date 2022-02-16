ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russia Captures Secret U.S. Military Equipment—Report

By Darragh Roche
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A spokesman for the Secretary of Defense told Newsweek the claims reported by a Moscow-based news agency were "nonsense and...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 828

Johnny Redd
2d ago

I'm a Vietnam veteran and Military was good back in the day. now with woke gays and lost souls have reduced the Marine Corps to the Boy Scouts however the Boy Scouts might be more efficient they would not leave their stuff behind

Reply(95)
409
Rob M
2d ago

We seem to be leaving a lot of sensitive military equipment laying around these days, the South China Sea, this and of course Afghanistan, but rest assured our military is Woke.

Reply(99)
159
Drop Bang
2d ago

I doubt it very seriously, formation status report would have fully confirm a vessel is out of range..that report is FULL of sh**!!! made it up

Reply(4)
82
Related
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
boxingnewsandviews.com

US Army Fighter Takes A Hit In South China Sea

While thankfully there is some more boxing fights for us fight fans to finally look forward to again soon, the other big fight in the world at the moment between the West and East seems to be cooling down a bit. Hopefully sense will prevail after even the Ukrainian President...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Equipment#Ukraine#Submarines#International Waters#U S Navy#Russian#The Pacific Fleet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
796K+
Followers
83K+
Post
752M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy