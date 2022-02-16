Queen Under Pressure Over Whether She Helped With Prince Andrew Payoff
Queen Elizabeth II must reveal whether the royals helped fund an estimated $10 million payoff to Prince Andrew's sexual abuse accuser, an expert told...www.newsweek.com
funny how Virginia keeps settling for money but says she wants to help victims, she has been selling herself for sex her whole life.
what the Queen does with her PERSONAL money is nobody's business! I can guarantee there's not a parent out there who HASN'T helped their children 🙄
The Queen and Charles have their own personal monies. No different than when Charles financially supported Harry initially when he left the UK.
