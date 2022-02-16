ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Under Pressure Over Whether She Helped With Prince Andrew Payoff

By Jack Royston
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Queen Elizabeth II must reveal whether the royals helped fund an estimated $10 million payoff to Prince Andrew's sexual abuse accuser, an expert told...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 35

Deborah Moore
2d ago

funny how Virginia keeps settling for money but says she wants to help victims, she has been selling herself for sex her whole life.

Reply(7)
11
Stephanie W
1d ago

what the Queen does with her PERSONAL money is nobody's business! I can guarantee there's not a parent out there who HASN'T helped their children 🙄

Reply(4)
4
Guest
1d ago

The Queen and Charles have their own personal monies. No different than when Charles financially supported Harry initially when he left the UK.

Reply
3
