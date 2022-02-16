ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Mega Millions Winning Numbers and Results for 02/15/22: Did Anyone Win the Jackpot?

By Harrison Abbott
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A jackpot prize of $53 million was available in the latest Mega Millions lottery draw. Here are the winning numbers and...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kait 8

Meet the couple who won a $316M Powerball jackpot

ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - A Wisconsin couple has claimed a $316.3 million Powerball jackpot. Tammy and Cliff Webster purchased the winning ticket at a Citgo in Green Bay, WBAY reports. The Websters opted to take the cash payment of $225.1 million rather than annual payments. After federal taxes of...
GREEN BAY, WI
Village Voice

How To Win The Lottery – 7 Time Winner Exposes His Secrets

Virtually everyone dreams of winning the lottery at some point in their lifetime. The notion that you could just wake up one day with 7, 8, or even 9 figures in your bank account is exhilarating and the thought of what you might do with the money could cause the blood to start pumping for many people. With that being said, statistics are often shoved in our face letting us know that winning the lottery is extremely unlikely and that we’re better off keeping our money rather than buying the ticket. However, Richard Lustig out of Orlando, Florida would beg to differ. He’s remarkably won over a million dollars over the span of a few years when every statistic out there says that this is impossible. It would be one thing if Richard won the lottery a single time to reach his net worth, but he won multiple times to achieve 7 figures in his bank account. This has caused many people to start asking, “how does he do it?”.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
State
Alabama State
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticket Sales#The Jackpot
kfrxfm.com

Florida Man Wins The Lotto And Doesn’t Tell Wife

A man in Florida won $1 million on a scratch-off lottery game but didn’t immediately tell his wife. Instead, Joseph Bozeman held on to the news so he could surprise her in a big way. “I haven’t even told my wife yet,” Bozeman told the Florida Lottery. “I’m going to surprise her by walking into our house with this oversized check and when she doesn’t believe me – I’m going to tell her to check our bank account!’
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
rewind943.com

A Guy bought 164 Lottery tickets, ALL WERE WINNERS!

Some people just have the LUCK! When was the last time you bought a Lottery ticket? Am I the only one that feels a little bad when I do buy one? I always think “I could use this money for something else…I know it’ll just be a LOSER!” Well I doubt this guy is feeling bad…
LOTTERY
AM 1390 KRFO

Two Lucky Area Lottery Winners

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - This has been a lucky week for at least two people who bought scratch lottery tickets, one in Rochester and the other in Blooming Prairie. The Minnesota State Lottery is reporting a person who bought a ticket at Jeff’s Little Store along Marion Rd won a $100,000 prize. The ticket was for the state lottery’s CA$H game and was turned in on Monday.
ROCHESTER, MN
Ledger-Enquirer

78 lottery tickets — all with winning combo 6-6-6-6 — sold in Mississippi

The Mississippi Lottery is awarding 78 players a total of $320,000 for drawing the winning combination in its newest game, according to a news release. The 78 winners all played the Cash 4 draw-style game with the combination of 6-6-6-6, the release said. The Feb. 3 drawing resulted in 50...
LOTTERY
Miami Herald

Couple stopped at a store during road trip — then won big in Virginia lottery

A quick pit stop turned into the jackpot for lucky Gary Kimball and his wife during their road trip to Virginia’s Eastern Shore. The couple from Dover, Delaware, were driving to visit her property in Virginia when they decided to pull into a Kings Cigarette and Tobacco in Accomack County, according to lottery officials.
LOTTERY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
796K+
Followers
83K+
Post
752M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy