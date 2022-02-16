Rudy Giuliani tells Eminem to leave the US for taking a knee at the Super Bowl

Eminem delighted millions of people with his Super Bowl appearance over the weekend, taking a knee while performing at the star-studded halftime show – but, inevitably, there were people out there who took issue with it.

Surprise, surprise, Donald Trump ally Rudy Giuliani is one of those people, with the former New York mayor even calling for him to leave the US afterwards.

Speaking on his radio programme, The Rudy Giuliani Show , the 77-year-old said: "Let's get right to Eminem taking a knee.

“Why doesn't he go to another country? I mean, go take a knee someplace else. You know how many cops were defending him and protecting him at that game yesterday?"

He also went on to say that the NFL "made a mockery of law enforcement" by allowing Eminem to make the gesture.

Giuliani wasn’t done there either, also criticising the NFL for including Snoop Dogg in the halftime show, referring to him as "Snoop 'Kill Police' Doggy Dogg."

At the end of performing his track 'Lose Yourself' Eminem held his head in his hand as he kneeled in an apparent tribute to former NFL player and activist Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick started to kneel during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality during the 2016 season which created a cultural movement. He was fired by the San Francisco 49ers and blackballed by the NFL as a result.

Giuliani wasn’t a fan of Eminem’s actions, but maybe he should stick to doing what he knows best – which, at the moment, seems to be annoying everyone by appearing as a contestant on the Masked Singer US .

The appearance of the controversial former attorney to Donald Trump apparently caused judges Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong to walk off set in protest, while fellow judges Nicole Scherzinger and Jenny McCarthy remained on stage and “bantered” with Giuliani, Deadline reported at the time.

Jimmy Kimmel is also among the celebs to hit out at Fox’s decision to have Giuliani star on the show.

“How does this even happen?” Kimmel asked the audience on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “I mean, a lot of people at Fox had to sign off on this. Not one of them was like, ‘Hey, maybe we shouldn’t have the guy who is under investigation for helping to plot an insurrection signing on our show?’"

Guiliani was heavily criticised for supporting Trump's false claim that the 2020 election was "stolen" from him.

