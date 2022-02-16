Majic Celebrates Love For 214 [Photos]

Majic 94.5 did it for the culture and did it BIG for the first ever #LoveFor214 Day. This holiday pays homage to the city and area code 214, which happen’s to also be on Valentine’s Day, 2/14.

The street team and Majic Crew: Queen Indy Bee and DJ Mo Dave spread LOVE through the city this weekend and hit the streets touching the people of Dallas to show our love and support of some of our favorite spots to shop, eat, and vibe!

Check out some of the city’s best kept secret’s and staples below!

1. Queen Indy Bee

It’s a celebration Queen Indy Bee showed love to the 214 and stopped by a few of her favorite spots in Dallas. See where she and DJ Modave showed love to for 214 Day.

2. DJ Modave

DJ MoDave hopped in with Queen Indy bee to show live to the city for 214, and of course the first stop was at Two Podners in Fair Park.

3. Emarald City Bar & Grill

4. Black Forest Theatre

Queen Indy Bee had to pay her respects to the legendary Black Forest Theater. The Black Forest Theatre is a staple in our community located in the of Sunny South Dallas on MLK Blvd. Nov 5 the renovation plans were announced to revive the theatre. First opened in 1949 during segregation back when the street was called Forest Avenue. Legendary performances by Tina Tuner, BB King, Prince and Glady Knight and Dallas very own Erykah Badu, just to make a few

5. Off The Bone BBQ

14 yrs of business serving delicious barbecue. They make one of the best baked potatoes in the city and now you can get off the bone tacos. Showing #Lovefor214 at @offthebonebarbequedallas shout out to this dynamic duo Mr. Dwight and Mrs. Rose

6. South Dallas Community Court

Check out this great resource right here in Dallas.

7. Dallas Plaza

This best kept secret is filled with black owned businesses to support. They have any and everything from nails to income taxes, a true one stop shop in the city of Dallas.