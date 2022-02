CINCINNATI — Police have arrested the mother of a 5-year-old boy who was found wandering along a road after being abandoned in a Cincinnati suburb Thursday night. According to police in Georgetown, Kentucky, Heather Nicole Adkins was captured Saturday night when she was arrested at a gas station on an unrelated charge in Kentucky, according to Georgetown Assistant Police Chief Darin Allgood. When she was arrested, she gave police a false name but they were able to match her social security number.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO