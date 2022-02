SpaceX has now offered a closer look at what its future Starship launch could look like in a new animated clip. Providing the first major update about the giant rocket in years, the company’s CEO Elon Musk showed off the capabilities of the long-awaited Starship during a presentation earlier last week. The current system pairs a Starship spacecraft on top of a Super Heavy booster which Musk claims has more than twice the thrust of Saturn V, the largest rocket to ever go to space so far, thanks to its whopping 29 Raptor engines. Eventually, it’ll be able to carry 33.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 4 DAYS AGO