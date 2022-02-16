ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flames 6, CBJ 2

Cover picture for the articleCALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Tyler Toffoli scored in his debut with Calgary, and the Flames won their season-high seventh straight game, beating...

vegashockeynow.com

VHN Daily: Both Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart Thow Shade at the Sabres

Jack Eichel may have lost in his Vegas Golden Knights debut. But the 25-year old franchise centreman is certainly in a better spot than he was with the Buffalo Sabres. In an interview with Ashali Vise Eichel opened up the chat with a subtle roast to the Sabres. Later in...
phillyhockeynow.com

Former Flyers center Nolan Patrick takes nasty hit and is sidelined for Vegas

Bad luck seems to have followed him during his four NHL seasons. The former Philadelphia Flyers center has had injury problems throughout his career, and the Vegas Golden Knights forward suffered another one Wednesday night when he absorbed a nasty hit from Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon. Early in Colorado’s 2-0...
Eichel makes Golden Knights debut, confident 'it's going to get better'

LAS VEGAS -- Jack Eichel knew his debut with the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday wasn't going to be perfect. Not after going more than 11 months without playing a game. So, though the Golden Knights lost 2-0 to the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena, the center said he viewed it as an important first step. He had one shot on goal in 17:32 of ice time.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flyers place defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen on IR

The Philadelphia Flyers announced Tuesday night that they’ve placed defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Ristolainen had struggled mightily offensively this season up to this point, his first in Philadelphia. He’s played just 11 points in 42 games, averaging 21:05 per game with a -12 rating. His +/- is second-worst among Flyers defensemen, exceeded only by power-play specialist Keith Yandle. His point production trails all of Ivan Provorov, Travis Sanheim, and Yandle among Flyers defensemen.
WTAJ

Crosby scores 500th, Penguins rally past Flyers 5-4 in OT

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby never makes it about himself. Ever. Stanley Cups. Scoring titles. MVP awards. Conn Smythe trophies. The Pittsburgh Penguins star never met a milestone he didn’t try to share as quickly as possible with as many people as possible. Crosby’s 500th goal was no different. The moment he became the 46th […]
sunny95.com

CBJ 7, Blackhawks 4

CHICAGO (AP) — Red-hot Patrik Laine scored three goals to lead the Blue Jackets past the Chicago Blackhawks 7-4. Boone Jenner, Yegor Chinakhov and Max Domi each had a goal and assist for Columbus, which has won three of four. Oliver Bjorkstrand also scored in the finale of a...
fullpresscoverage.com

NHL Rumors: Vegas Golden Knights, Vancouver Canucks, Washington Capitals

Welcome to the Wednesday edition of Full Press Hockey‘s NHL Rumors. The trade deadline is just about five weeks away, but that does not mean the rumors are going away. Therefore we will be upping our coverage from two days a week to four days a week. The February 16th edition of NHL Rumors will cover the Vegas Golden Knights, Vancouver Canucks, and the Washington Capitals.
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Ducks’ Loss to Flames

The Anaheim Ducks lost to the Calgary Flames, 6-2 on Wednesday night. The loss is the third in a row for the Ducks, dating all the way back to Jan. 31. The long break between games can make it difficult to generate any sort of consistency, but last night can be attributed to being outplayed by a red-hot Flames team. While the Ducks have been off, teams from around the league have been busy making up games postponed due to various COVID-19 outbreaks. None of those teams have been playing as well as the Flames have been, who have won eight in a row and since Jan. 29. As a result, the Flames have catapulted past the Ducks in the standings and now lead the Pacific Division.
The Hockey Writers

Flyers: Potential Trade Returns for Giroux From Avalanche, Wild & Blues

It appears as though Claude Giroux has made his decision on whether he will stick with the team or waive his full no-move clause and be traded to a contender. Giroux has listed three teams that he wants to go to, the Colorado Avalanche first and foremost, but he would also be willing to go to the Minnesota Wild or St. Louis Blues (from ‘The Latest on the Claude Giroux, Avalanche Potential Trade Scenario’, Colorado Hockey Now, Feb. 14, 2022).
sunny95.com

MBB: (18) OSU 70, Minnesota 45

COLUMBUS (AP) — E.J. Liddell had 16 points and 10 rebounds, leading No. 18 Ohio State to a 70-45 win over Minnesota. The Buckeyes trailed 25-23 at halftime. Ohio State shot 40.7% in the first half and committed eight turnovers. Ohio State finished shooting 49.1% from the field, including...
COLUMBUS, OH
97.3 ESPN

Flyers-Capitals Preview: Starting an 8-Game Homestand

The Flyers had a win in their sights before letting another game get away. It's just a continuation of the frustrating season that still has 34 more games remaining. The next eight games come on home ice for the Flyers, starting on Thursday night as they take on the Washington Capitals.
Broad Street Hockey

Flyers vs. Capitals Preview: Stop the bleeding (again)

The Philadelphia Flyers begin an eight-game home stand against the Washington Capitals, who come into town for the second of four total meetings. It’s time for the Flyers to get back in the win column after a not-so-great last three games. The Capitals. The Capitals are an offensive juggernaut...
sunny95.com

Hawks 124, Cavs 116

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 41 points, Danilo Gallinari added 25 and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Cavaliers 124-116. Darius Garland finished with 30 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and Kevin Love 20 for the Cavaliers, who had held opponents under 100 points 23 times this season but struggled to contain Young’s frantic pace.
crossingbroad.com

Another Loss and More Trade Talk: Thoughts after Capitals 5, Flyers 3

Not that it mattered, but there was a pretty good hockey game being played at the Wells Fargo Center Thursday night. Oh, the usual outcome happened. The Flyers coughed up a third period lead, allowing three goals in 2:08 to lose their fourth straight game, 5-3 to the Washington Capitals. However, if the Flyers can give this kind of performance on most nights, at least the hockey will be entertaining as we slowly walk the Green Mile toward the end of this season.
Yardbarker

Stanley Cup futures bet: The case for Calgary at +2000

It's been a great few months of NHL betting, and as our daily routines become more ingrained with following the sport, numbers start sticking out. If you're reading this and excited to bet an NHL future in February, I do feel some context is in order about who is writing this piece. I have been transparent that this is my first year betting hockey, and I haven't watched it much since 2013.
