If you’re self-employed, or you are an independent contractor or, even if you just operate a side business, and you use payment apps like Venmo, Paypal or Cashapp, the IRS is now watching you. Because of a new tax reporting regulation that took effect on January 1, 2022, most payment apps are now required to issue 1099-Ks to any businesses receiving more than a total of $600 in electronic payments over the course of the calendar year. Previously, this would only be necessary if the business received over $20,000 and conducted 200 or more commercial electronic transactions in one year. This is a huge difference.

INCOME TAX ・ 7 DAYS AGO