The footballing community is rallying around for a young boy who wrote a heart-rending letter to Swindon Town and attached 26p to be given to his favourite player. The League Two side are trying to track down six-year-old Joe, who sent the latter with the pocket change sellotaped and explained he can't get to games because his 'Mummy' can't afford it.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO