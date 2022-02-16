ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 70s, plus rain to end the work week

By Myles Henderson
Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. Much warmer air moving in for midweek. Tracking a cold front that will bring us rain Friday morning. Another cool down this weekend, behind the front. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today. Temperatures will climb to near 60,...

