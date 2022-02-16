First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 70s, plus rain to end the work week

Into Monday morning, temperatures will fall to around freezing for most neighborhoods. A reminder to protect plants, pets and family/friends who may not have adequate heating. We will see a gradual warming of temperatures this week, with highs returning to near 70 by Tuesday afternoon. Our weather stays quiet through Wednesday. The WBRZ weather team is closely monitoring Thursday for a potential of severe weather. Right now, the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted locations along and north of I-10 under a Slight Risk (Level 2/5) for severe weather. It is not a guarantee at this point, but a few storms will have the potential to be strong or severe Thursday late morning & afternoon. At least 1" of rainfall looks likely, with locally higher amounts across south Louisiana and southwest Mississippi.
