ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man arrested at Heathrow and charged with 2017 murder

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ayieG_0eFtki4L00

A man has been charged with murder over a fatal stabbing in north London in 2017.

Seun McMillan, 23, died after being stabbed in Cowper Gardens, Southgate, on May 2 2017 as he walked towards his house with friends.

Jarrad O’Field was charged with murder on Tuesday after arriving at Heathrow Airport on a flight from Canada, the Metropolitan Police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BohwN_0eFtki4L00
Chantelle Bucknor previously spoke of the pain of losing her son (Henry Clare/PA) (PA Archive)

O’Field, 24, who is of no fixed address and has also been charged with conspiracy to supply class A and B drugs over a separate matter, will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Speaking on the first anniversary of the stabbing in 2018, Mr McMillan’s mother, Chantelle Bucknor, said her son was “completely innocent in all of this”.

She said: “He was jovial, handsome, the life and soul of the party. Everyone loved Seun. He would come in and be very polite and very manageable.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Ollie Rathbone stunner earns leaders Rotherham point against second-placed Wigan

Ollie Rathbone’s stunning strike ensured Rotherham kept Wigan at arm’s length in the Sky Bet League One title race after a 1-1 draw at the AESSEAL New York Stadium. Rathbone hammered home from distance to cancel out Stephen Humphreys’ first-half opener to keep their six-point lead intact at the summit, though the Latics do have two games in hand.
SPORTS
BBC

Salford gang leaders jailed for murder of 'cuckooed' man

A gang leader and his second-in-command who left a vulnerable man whose home they had "cuckooed" to "bleed to death in his living room" have been jailed. Leigh Smith, 48, was stabbed multiple times by Jacob Cookson, 18, and Logan Eaton, 17, at his assisted-living flat on Cook Street in Eccles in June 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Heathrow Airport#North London#Canada#The Metropolitan Police
The Independent

George Floyd: Officer snaps when asked why he didn’t try to stop Derek Chauvin

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Tou Thao snapped during testimony on Wednesday when the prosecutor questioned why he didn’t try to stop Derek Chauvin during the murder of George Floyd.Assistant US Attorney LeeAnn Bell pressed Mr Thao under cross-examination about why he didn’t tell Chauvin to get off Mr Floyd as he knelt on his neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds, while the Black man begged for air saying “I can’t breathe”.“I think I would trust a 19-year veteran to figure it out,” Mr Thao fired back.Mr Thao, a veteran officer of eight years, was the first of the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

‘We call her the monster’: Murdered toddler Star Hobson’s family can no longer say name of killer

The family of murdered toddler, Star Hobson, said they no longer say the name of her killer - instead only referring to as “the monster.” Speaking about the events leading up to her niece’s murder, Alicia Szepler said she warned social services and police that the toddler was at risk, but was left feeling “no one was listening to me.” “The day that it happened, I knew it wasn’t an accident. I knew that I was right, and they should have listened,” Ms Szepler told Sky News. Savannah Brockhill, 28, was found guilty of killing Star Hobson after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Baby injured by falling out of police car after being taken from home in controversial SWAT raid

The Pensacola Police Department has launched an investigation after parents say a child was hurt in its custody following a raid at a private residence.Police rammed open Corey Marioneaux Jr’s Florida home early in the morning, while his two small children, aged one and three, were at home in bed.Mr Marioneaux, 24, shot at officers during the February raid, which was made in relation to a shooting in Pensacola in January. The family claims the father was acting in self-defence and as he thought the officers were intruders.Moiya Dixon, the children’s mother, lives at another address and received a call...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Teenager who dragged doctor out of house and stabbed him jailed for life

A teenager who dragged a doctor out of his house and stabbed him nine times in a random, unprovoked attack has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 12 years.Chanz Maximen was 17-years-old when he knocked on Adam Towler’s front door in Clifton, Bristol, and shone a light through the letterbox on October 30 2019.Dr Towler initially thought the knock was a Halloween prank, but Maximen pulled him into the road and stabbed him repeatedly, including a blow that missed his heart by two centimetres.The defendant told him, “You killed the girl”, a phrase that he has never...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Family of three all found dead at home from Covid

Medical examiners have ruled it was Covid that killed a father and his two adult daughters in December, after their unexplained deaths shook a quiet Southern California community.Philip Ramirez, 87; Diane Ramirez, 58; and Susan Ramirez, 49, all died from Covid, with other contributing conditions, according to the Ventura County medical examiner’s office.The trio were discovered on 16 December, after family members were unable to reach them, and Diane’s employer asked a sheriff’s deputy to perform a welfare check at their home, which went unanswered.Police initially considered the deaths suspicious, though they found no signs of forced entry or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

'Heart-breaking' footage of dogs 'dumped' in Coventry

The RSPCA has released "heart-breaking" CCTV footage that it says shows seven dogs being dumped from the back of a van. The dogs - believed to have been used for breeding - were left on Yewdale Crescent, Coventry, on 30 December. The animal welfare charity has released the footage in...
ANIMALS
BBC

Lucy Letby: Nurse appears in court accused of baby murders

A nurse accused of murdering eight babies on a neonatal unit has appeared in court ahead of her trial. Lucy Letby, 32, of Hereford, denies murdering five boys and three girls at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016. She also denies attempting to murder five...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Concord News Journal

Father denied by court to take his 6-year-old son home because his wife is not vaccinated against Covid-19, appeals the court order

Since the Covid-19 vaccines were rolled out, millions of people got vaccinated against the deadly virus, but many still remain vaccine hesitant. From misinformation spread online to religious exemptions, around 25% of Americans are still unvaccinated at this point of the pandemic and they are facing pressure to change their minds every single day.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Woman who died falling 50 feet from rising drawbridge is named as her family slams operator

A woman in Florida who died after falling from a rising drawbridge has been named as 79-year-old Carol Wright. Her family is now demanding answers from officials. The incident occurred on Sunday 6 February. Ms Wright was on the drawbridge as it began lifting, and she was unable to escape before she fell into an open chasm. A bystander tried to help but the woman ultimately lost her grip and fell.According to USA Today, police in West Palm Beach said the woman was walking off the bridge with a bicycle and was within 10 feet of the barrier arms...
ACCIDENTS
bronx.com

Maxine Messam, 53, Deceased

On Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at approximately 0151 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an aided, unconscious female, inside of 1400 Pelham Parkway (NYC Health + Hospitals / Jacobi), within the confines of the 49th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers were informed by hospital personnel that...
BRONX, NY
Daily Mail

Neighbour, 44, who harassed a grandmother by putting her washing machine on a constant spin cycle and calling her a 'paedophile' in front of her grandchildren is spared jail

A woman harassed a grandmother by putting her washing machine on a constant spin cycle and calling her a 'paedophile' in front of her grandchildren. Iqra Malik, 44, from Islington, north London, conducted a 'malicious' two-year campaign targeting her neighbour, grandmother Anne-Marie Cole. Her behaviour eventually forced her victim to...
MENTAL HEALTH
BBC

Jail for Worcester murderer who stabbed her mum in the back

A woman who stabbed her mother in the back with a carving knife has been jailed for her murder. Janet Mason, 69, was attacked and died at her home on Green Lane in Worcester on 9 March last year. Her 50-year-old daughter, Jessica Crane, had denied murder but was found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman dies after being dumped outside New York hospital following alleged botched surgery

A woman who was allegedly dumped outside a New York City hospital and appeared to have had implants in her buttocks has died, according to police. Two women allegedly brought the woman, Maxine Messam, to Jacobi Medical Center in The Bronx neighbourhood on early Tuesday morning, New York police reportedly said. She was unconscious and unresponsive, and was taken into the hospital for care. The two women who allegedly took Maxine to the hospital departed the scene before police arrived, according to hospital employees. The New York Police Department (NYPD) believe Maxine had some form of surgery because she had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
118K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy