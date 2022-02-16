A mezzo-soprano sells off all her frocks

Girls’ day out! Angelina Jolie’s daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt rocked a casual chic style as she and her famous mom took a trip to a salon together. The Salt actress, 46, and the trendy teen, 17, were seen leaving the Foxtail Salon in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles Saturday, February 5, in photographs obtained by HollywoodLife. While mama Angie wore a long, classy tan wrap-tie coat with brown sandals, Zahara sported dark blue ripped jeans, white sneakers and a sky-blue tank top, along with a white cardigan. Both ladies wore black masks as they strolled outside and held various shopping bags.
