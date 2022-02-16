ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A mezzo-soprano sells off all her frocks

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe entrepreneurial Austrian singer Elisabeth Kulman, who retired shockingly early last year at 48, is having an online sale of her costumes from tonight. From Wednesday, February 16, at 8 p.m. there are exclusive parts of my stage wardrobe...

slippedisc.com

