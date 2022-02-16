ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covered Calls For Income: Microsoft Up Next

Overwhelmingly positive feedback on previous covered call article shows appetite among SA readers. Our recent article on covered calls generated positive comments and interest from readers to learn more about covered calls, particular stocks for covered calls, and options in general. For now, we are focusing on a combination of the...

Buy 7% Yielding Altria Today And Retire Rich Tomorrow

2022 is a rough year for investors, but it's always and forever a market of stocks, not a stock market. Ultra high-quality value is Wall Street's new darling. If you need a reminder that it's always and forever a market of stocks, not a stock market here it is. Since...
1 Growth Stock Down 76% That Could Almost Double, According to Wall Street

Its focus on whole-person virtual care is a key competitive advantage. The company has been increasingly opting for new high-growth businesses. Teladoc has guided for robust fiscal 2021 revenues. A darling of the stock market for most of 2020 and early 2021, Teladoc Health's (NYSE:TDOC) share prices are currently down...
Where Can Investors Hide Money In A Bear Market; What To Consider

Markets are definitely seeing a slowdown in exuberant activity, with the activity in M&A and also results in tech being our favourite leading indicators. We are in a period of some market uncertainty, and there are several forces at work. Tech has not been performing that well lately, with disappointing results from several companies, and major movers of indices like Meta Platforms (FB) actually seeing their first signs of real maturity. Inflation is also a key concern, as it can decimate stocks and the economy, where rate hikes have become priced into the market with the Fed's communications on the matter becoming quite unequivocal. In general, M&A activity is also reaching fever pitch levels that probably indicate a coming top, especially with restructuring activities being so exceptionally subdued, mainly due to a low rate environment that is going to turn soon.
Fastly Stock Is Sliding After the Company's Earnings

Revenue growth decelerated significantly in Q4 -- but that was expected. Full-year guidance was weaker than anticipated. Fastly's first-quarter revenue guidance implies a top-line acceleration. Shares of edge computing company Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) tumbled sharply in after-hours trading on Wednesday, following the tech company's fourth-quarter earnings report. Though the company's fourth-quarter...
This Tech Stock Tripled in 2021, and It Is on Sale Right Now

Synaptics' latest earnings results indicate that its growth is picking up. IoT and automotive connectivity could help Synaptics maintain its terrific growth in the long run. Synaptics stock is cheaper right now, making it enticing for investors looking for a fast-growing company. Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was a top performer on the...
Microsoft Wants To Bring Call Of Duty To Nintendo Switch

Microsoft president Brad Smith has said that the company wants to put Call of Duty on Nintendo Switch, if the Activision Blizzard acquisition goes through. Speaking to CNBC, Smith reiterated Microsoft's potential acquisition of Activision Blizzard will not stop the company's games from appearing on rival platforms. And after Microsoft recently issued a statement that suggested more Activision Blizzard games could come to Switch, Smith more explicitly noted that may include Call of Duty.
Microsoft Says Call Of Duty Will Release On PlayStation "Into The Future"

Microsoft has reiterated its intention to continue developing Activision franchises for competing console platforms, ahead of its planned purchase of the Call of Duty publisher. In a new blog post addressing incoming app store changes to, presumably, ensure regulatory compliance for the deal, Microsoft explicitly mentions Call of Duty as...
Microsoft confirms Call of Duty will continue to be available on PlayStation

Yesterday, Microsoft included a little tidbit in a post about its updated approach to app stores about the future of Call of Duty. When the company announced it was buying Activision Blizzard a couple of weeks ago for $68.7 billion, gamers were rightly concerned that the company would make Call of Duty an Xbox console exclusive.
Will Microsoft and GameStop be teaming up for NFT gaming?

Executives from Immutable X and Microsoft have hinted that the software titan could be teaming up with GameStop for an NFT games project. While no official word has come about the project, messages from higher-ups at the two companies suggest something big is on the way. The rumors of a...
3 Top Stocks to Buy During a Sell-Off

Alteryx is a data analytics disruptor with lots of upside potential. Block is a proven fintech leader that could keep climbing. Salesforce.com is a stable cloud business with a more reasonable valuation. The best investors view stock market corrections as opportunities. When prices come down temporarily, investors can buy on...
