Top E.U. court says bloc can withhold billions of euros from Hungary and Poland for violating rule of law

By Quentin Aries
Washington Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS — The European Union, long criticized for standing by as members reneged on their democratic commitments, can withhold funds when countries fail to uphold the rule of law, a court ruled Wednesday. It is a potentially powerful tool. The question now is whether the bloc will use...

EU top court dismisses Polish, Hungarian rule of law challenge

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union’s top court on Wednesday dismissed a Polish and Hungarian challenge to a new sanction that would cut funding to member countries which violate democratic rights and freedoms. The final ruling by the Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice marks a milestone in the...
POLITICS
EU withholds millions from Poland in row over coal mine

The European Union will withhold millions of euros in payments to Poland to recover unpaid fines, in a move that risks inflaming tensions between Brussels and Warsaw. In an unprecedented move, the European Commission activated its offsetting procedure for the first time to recoup around €15 million from Poland after its government refused to pay a €500,000-a-day fine for failing to comply with a European Court of Justice ruling.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Poland, Hungary Risk Funding Cuts After EU Rule-of-law Decision

The EU's top court on Wednesday rejected a challenge by Poland and Hungary to a mechanism allowing Brussels to slash funding to member states that flout democratic standards. The judgment exposes Poland and Hungary -- seen as democratic backsliders in the 27-nation bloc -- to the risk of having money cut from the billions in EU funding they receive.
POLITICS
Polish ruling party presents bill to end rule of law dispute with EU

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland’s ruling nationalists proposed legislation on Friday aiming to ease a dispute with the European Union over judiciary independence and unlock access to EU funds. Last October, the EU’s top court ruled Poland must pay one million euros ($1.13 million) a day in fines for...
POLITICS
