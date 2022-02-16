ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Fatal Crash Shuts Down Turnpike

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person was killed in a multi-vehicle...

Daily Voice

Motorist Trapped In South Jersey Crash: Developing

A motorist was trapped in a crash in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at East Buckshutem and Spring Garden roads in Commercial Township, initial reports said. A medical helicopter was requested to transport a victim to...
ACCIDENTS
Body Of Woman Found In Monroeville Identified As Missing Uber Driver

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) – The body of a woman found in Monroeville Saturday afternoon has been identified. In a Facebook post shared by Pitcairn Police, police identified the woman as Christi Spicuzza. According to the post, Spicuzza was last heard from by family on Thursday night while she was on...
MONROEVILLE, PA
WMBB

Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-10 in Walton County

A major accident in Walton County has shut down multiple lanes on Interstate 10. Two semis and several vehicles are involved. The accident has occurred on I-10 at mile marker 89. All westbound lanes are blocked at this time. Officials urge travelers to use an alternate route.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Car crash shuts down Rockford intersection

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A crash affected a busy Rockford intersection on Wednesday morning. Rockford police were called to reports of a crash on W. Riverside Boulevard, near Central Avenue, in front of the Walmart. It happened around 10:30 a.m. Little is known at the moment, but two vehicles had heavy damage at the scene. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Oakland Man Dies After Being Hit By 2 Vehicles On Hwy 580

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – Two vehicles hit and killed a man who may have been in the westbound lanes of Interstate Highway 580 on Monday night, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said Tuesday. The man, whose name hasn’t been released, died on the freeway east of Park Boulevard.
OAKLAND, CA
Daily Voice

NJ Turnpike Blocked By Tractor-Trailer Crash: State Police

The northbound lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike were blocked after a tractor-trailer crashed, authorities said. The truck became fully engulfed in flames at about 5:55 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17, State Police said. The crash occurred at milepost 30.6 in Cherry Hill Township. No injuries were reported and the...
ACCIDENTS
BOCANEWSNOW

BREAKING NEWS: I-95 SHUT AT PALMETTO PARK, FATAL CRASH

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 3:07 AM Thursday, February 10th — FDOT reports that all lanes have reopened. UPDATE: 10:36 PM — FDOT reports that all southbound lanes remain closed. There are six vehicles involved. UPDATE: 9:27 PM — All southbound lanes remain closed, including the HOV/Express lanes. 8:35 PM — All southbound lanes […] The article BREAKING NEWS: I-95 SHUT AT PALMETTO PARK, FATAL CRASH appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS DFW

2 Big Rig Crashes Shut Down Parts Of Interstate-35E In Denton

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Several lanes of traffic, in both directions, were shutdown along Interstate-35E in Denton Thursday morning after two separate semi tractor-trailer crashes. In one incident, on the northbound side of the highway between Dallas Drive and Teasley Lane, an 18-wheeler crashed and overturned. Rescue crews were able to get the driver out of the cab, but their condition isn’t known at this time. The northbound lanes of I-35 remain closed, but just before 6:30 a.m. a heavy-duty tow truck arrived at the scene and was able to upright the tractor trailer and pull it out of a ditch. Morning traffic was impacted as lanes of the highway were still closed during rush hour. (credit: Nicole Nielsen/CBS 11 News) A separate semi crash happened on the southbound side of I-35E near the Lillian Miller exit. Lanes of traffic were closed there but no injuries were reported. By about 4:45 a.m. officials reported that one lane was open, but the crash caused a fuel spill and HazMat teams had to be called to clean and clear the scene. All lanes of the highway were reopened around 9:00 a.m.
DENTON, TX
Fatal, fiery crash shuts down westbound I-480 near Creighton campus

(Omaha, NE) -- One person is killed in a fiery crash on westbound I-480 in downtown Omaha. The crash was reported on westbound I-480 near 24th street around 12:30 Friday afternoon. WOWT 6 News reports that a dispatcher with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that one person died in in the crash near the Creighton University campus.
OMAHA, NE
BREAKING: Fatal Crash on Bridge Between Jersey City & Kearny Shuts Span

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office is reporting that the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit is responding to a crash on the Shawn Carson and Robert Nguyen Memorial Bridge, also referred to as the Lincoln Highway Communipaw Bridge in Jersey City. One person has died and two others are injured.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Fatal Hit & Run Shuts Down Busy Intersection in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The intersection of Maple and Belmont Avenues was shut down in all directions due to a fatal crash Monday morning. Police say a man driving a Toyota with a woman passenger was headed north on Maple Ave. when the driver of a Chevy pickup ran the red light at Belmont Ave. and broadsided the car.
FRESNO, CA
Semi crash on I-65 shuts down all lanes near Rensselaer

RENSSELAER, Ind. - Two semi trucks crashed on I-65 shutting down traffic in both directions Thursday morning near Rensselaer, Indiana. The crash happened around 4 a.m. near the 213 mile marker. One semi lost two steel coils during the crash, according to Indiana State Police. Traffic was backed up significantly...
RENSSELAER, IN
SB I-25 Crash Causes Large Backup For Tuesday Morning Commute

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A crash on southbound I-25 just south of Thornton caused a large backup for morning commuters Tuesday. Copter4 found the crash near 84th Avenue, where two lanes were blocked, and traffic in southbound lanes was at a crawl until the crashed cleared at around 7:40 a.m.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
Police: Man Critically Injured In North Philadelphia Shootout

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In North Philadelphia, police are investigating a shootout that left a man critically wounded. Police heard gunshots around 4 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of East Allegheny Avenue. They noticed a group of men shooting at each other. After they fled, police say a 36-year-old...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

