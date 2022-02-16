CNN correspondent to deliver UGA’s McGill Lecture

omar jimenez

He was arrested on live TV while covering the George Floyd protests in Minneapolis: CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez is on campus today, delivering the University of Georgia’s McGill Lecture. It is a Grady College address that honors the late AJC editor Ralph McGill. The speech is set for 4 o’clock in the University’s Journalism Building.

Omar Jimenez, a CNN correspondent based in Chicago and the recipient of the 2021 McGill Medal for Journalistic Courage, will give the 42nd McGill Lecture. The McGill medal and lecture are part of Grady College’s McGill program, honoring the memory of Ralph McGill and his courage as editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in the 1950s and 60s. Lecture seating is limited, please RSVP to ugagrady@gmail.com by Feb. 14.

Wednesday, February 16 from 4:00pm to 5:00pm

Journalism Building, Studio 100 120 Hooper Street, Athens, GA 30602

