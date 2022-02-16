ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coshocton, OH

Aces of Trades: Jay Shearer always had a interest in aviation ministry

By Drew Bracken
COSHOCTON – Some people love flying. And airplanes. Count Jay Shearer as one of them.

“Growing up,” he recalled, “we lived near the Olmsted Airforce Base in Middletown, Pa. and I would see the Super Constellations flying right over our farm along with other aircraft – and as I would look up, I longed to someday be able to fly.”

“I think growing up,” he added, “I had an interest in being involved in an aviation ministry somewhere but not sure where. I believe one of the things that prompted me was at the church we attended there was a missionary pilot and his family that our church helped support. From time to time, we would hear from them. When they came back to the states from Nigeria they would speak and give updates about their work. When I would hear them speak it always interested me.”

Put it all together and today, Shearer is a maintenance supervisor at MMS Aviation.

“The reason my wife Debbie and I serve,” he said, “is because the Lord called us here and we want to bring glory to Him in all we do.”

Now 65, Shearer grew up on a farm near Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania in the southeast part of the state. After high school, he studied aviation at LeTourneau College in Longview, Texas. He graduated in 1976 with a degree in aviation technology, also earning airframe and powerplant mechanic certificates. He earned his private pilot’s certificate while at LeTourneau as well.

“Growing up, I loved baseball,” he recalled. “I dreamed of becoming a major league ball player but on the farm, I never had the opportunity to play any organized ball so that dream never happened.”

His first aviation job was for a company at the Lancaster, Pa. airport. He did aircraft inspections and repairs from 1976 through the end of 1982. From there he went to work for a company at the Reading, Pa. airport, then in 1990 he opened his own aircraft maintenance shop at the airport in Lebanon, Pa. He started at MMS in May 2020.

“I could talk about Jay for an hour,” said Walt Gordon, general manager of Lexatys, LLC in Laurel, Delaware. “Over the years, Jay maintained three different airplanes for us. As a professional engineer, as Jay and I worked on our planes together, he taught me to have a critical eye toward failure modes and potential problems.

“When Jay told us he was going to work at MMS Aviation,” Gordon continued, “we were both glad for his new career change but dreading his departure. We’re very glad he’s now training up more young mechanics to think through problems, use the right tools to solve those issues, and return aircraft to service knowing they’re in the best condition possible.”

“We felt all along the Lord led us here,” Shearer responded. “There’s a tremendous need for well-maintained aircraft to serve around the world to get the gospel out to the unreached people. I feel I can pass some of that knowledge on to the apprentices we train at MMS and they in turn can take what they learn here around the world to serve where God calls them.”

“God,” he concluded, “has been very good – and still is.”

MMS Aviation is located at 24387 Airport Road in Coshocton. For more information, call 740-622-6848 or log on www.mmsaviation.org.

About the series

Aces of Trades is a weekly series focusing on people and their jobs – whether they’re unusual jobs, fun jobs or people who take ordinary jobs and make them extraordinary. If you have a suggestion for a future profile, let us know at ctnews@coshoctontribune.com.

