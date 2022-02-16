Cape Cod quality of life threatened by lack of affordable housing

I have great empathy for the police officers, pharmacists, restaurant and grocery workers who, among other laborers, provide vital and important services that keep our communities functional — and the need for these people to be able to find affordable housing on the Cape without having to work 60 to 80 hours a week just to live here.

On the other hand, the housing crisis described in the Times article, "Double-digit declines in home sales predicted" (Feb. 12) — which states that in "a new homeowners survey by the Cape Cod Commission, 70% of respondents were 55 or older, half earned more than $150,000 a year, and 61% planned to live year-round on the Cape" — is not going to keep me awake at night.

I for one am not going to shed any tears that potential wealthy and often seasonal would-be residents are having a difficult time finding homes on the Cape. I understand that these potential homeowners would provide much business for our local economy for the 39% of seasonal residents who plan to live here six or seven months a year. The obvious problem is that the labor shortage that caused great stress for both business owners and employees last summer will again be a troublesome issue this year as well.

I fear that there will be a point in the not too distant future that the quality of life for all residents of Cape Cod will suffer greatly because workers that make $100,000 per year or less will no longer be able to afford to live in this region.

Bram Hurvitz, Hyannis

Gas tax suspension a bad idea

U.S. Sens. Mark Kelly, D-Arizona, and Maggie Hassan, D-New Hampshire, are proposing that the federal gas tax of 18.4 cents per gallon be cut to help families due to the current high cost of gas, at about $3.45 per gallon. (Cape Cod Times, Feb. 10) The revenue is used to pay for infrastructure and transportation costs.

They are proposing the U.S. Treasury borrow the money to make up the lost tax revenue.

So how much help would this give the consumer? Driving a pick-up that gets 12 mpg and operates 15,000 miles per year would save its owner $20 a month. An SUV getting 25 mpg would save about $9. For a hybrid getting 35 mpg, the monthly savings would be about $7.

It's not a significant savings for the average driver. Other than our having to watch the dollars flow as we fill our tank.

Every month we pay taxes and fees; take a look at the cable TV bill. We pay a variety of taxes and fees: $36 for Broadcast and Regional Sports fees, $11 for Federal Universal Service Fund, Regulatory Cost Recovery, franchise fees, and Massachusetts license fees. Of course, these will vary depending on what services you enjoy, but many cannot be avoided, regardless of what services you receive.

In this election year, it’s easy and popular to propose cutting a fee or tax, but borrowing to replace the revenue lost is not the answer. Cutting or reducing the tax and the spending would be.

Stephen Mealy, Sagamore Beach