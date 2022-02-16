ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Button: U.S. men's hockey eliminated by Slovakia ... Harvey testifies about drugs in Skaggs trial ... MLB wants to reduce number minor-league players

By Bob Maddamma
ROCHESTER, N.Y. -- Hot Button is a 'round-the-clock feature that covers anything across the scope of sports. We're here to bring you everything hot: News items, highlights, takes — everything but hot meals — whether local, national or international. Better yet, it’s interactive. Share your thoughts in comments, and even post...

At Tyler Skaggs trial, 4 MLB players testify they received drugs

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Four major league players testified Tuesday they received oxycodone pills from a former Los Angeles Angels employee accused of providing Tyler Skaggs the drugs that led to the pitcher’s overdose death. Pitchers Matt Harvey, Mike Morin and Cam Bedrosian and first baseman C.J....
Ex-Met Harvey Details Cocaine Use, MLB Drug Culture in Skaggs Death Case

Click here to read the full article. Former Angels and Mets pitcher Matt Harvey took the witness stand on Tuesday in the federal trial of Eric Kay and chronicled an extensive drug culture within baseball. Kay, the former Los Angeles Angels communications director, is accused of distributing fentanyl to the late Tyler Skaggs, an Angels pitcher who died in 2019 with fentanyl, oxycodone and alcohol in his system. Kay’s attorneys insist there is reasonable doubt as to whether Kay provided the drugs that contributed to Skaggs’ death. Harvey, 32, and Skaggs were Angels teammates in 2019. Harvey is a relevant witness...
Phillies players testify to receiving opioids from Angels staffer Eric Kay

Current and former Philadelphia Phillies players testified to receiving opioids from disgraced Los Angeles Angels communications director Eric Kay. Ahead of Thursday’s closing arguments in the United States vs. Eric Kay, five MLB players testified that Kay provided them with opioids during their tenures with the Los Angeles Angels. The disgraced former Angels communications director is being charged with several felony counts in the tragic death of Tyler Skaggs, the pitcher who passed away in 2019 from an overdose while in Texas with his team for a series against the Rangers.
Tyler Toffoli
MLB star Matt Harvey admits cocaine use during Tyler Skaggs trial

Former baseball pitcher Matt Harvey has opened up about his own as well as Tyler Skaggs’ drug use as part of the trial involving former Angels employee Eric Kay. The latter is also accused of providing Skaggs with the drugs that may have led to the pitcher’s death.
Hot Button: Maulers' uniform shuns traditional black and gold ... Kay found guilty in Skaggs' death ... Cowboys cheerleaders paid after team exec peeping allegation

Winter Olympics: Athlete Collapses at Finish Line in Scary Moment

A Norwegian athlete reportedly collapsed from exhaustion seconds after she was inaccurately declared the bronze medalist in the 10km biathlon at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. According to the New York Post, Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold was identified as the athlete who fell from exhaustion for the Winter Olympics...
Rob Manfred, MLB owners continue to stick it to MiLB

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, MLB owners (in their most recent proposal to the MLBPA) have asked (in Passan’s words) “for the ability to eliminate hundreds of minor league playing jobs.”. Passan later provided an update on Twitter that previous offers also had this on the table...
Ex-players, fans furious with MLB over report it may to want cut jobs in minors

Barely a year after Major League Baseball reorganized its minor-league system and 43 teams were removed as affiliates, the league reportedly has an eye on potentially cutting more jobs down on the farm. A story by ESPN’s Jeff Passan notes MLB teams currently can carry as many as 180 minor-league...
