Hot Button: U.S. men's hockey eliminated by Slovakia ... Harvey testifies about drugs in Skaggs trial ... MLB wants to reduce number minor-league players

Click here to read the full article. Former Angels and Mets pitcher Matt Harvey took the witness stand on Tuesday in the federal trial of Eric Kay and chronicled an extensive drug culture within baseball. Kay, the former Los Angeles Angels communications director, is accused of distributing fentanyl to the late Tyler Skaggs, an Angels pitcher who died in 2019 with fentanyl, oxycodone and alcohol in his system. Kay’s attorneys insist there is reasonable doubt as to whether Kay provided the drugs that contributed to Skaggs’ death. Harvey, 32, and Skaggs were Angels teammates in 2019. Harvey is a relevant witness...

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO