Forecast: Pleasant night, preparing for a hot Thursday

Temperatures will lower into the 70s this evening and it will be comfortable with a breeze coming from the east. Clouds will clear out overnight.

Thursday starts off mild in the mid-60s. A southerly wind will bring in more humid air, especially in the afternoon.

With help of a partly sunny sky, temperatures will approach the mid-upper 80s. The Fort Myers record for February 17th is 88 degrees, so tomorrow afternoon will be right on the edge of the record high.

Friday will be less breezy, yet still very warm in the mid-80s. We will see a mix of sun and clouds over the next several days with small rain chances. Highs will be in the lower 80s through the weekend.