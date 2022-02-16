Supermarket Sticker Shock Continues

While Aldi is known for its affordable prices on groceries, there are savings and then there are savings that seem so low, you might even think they've made a mistake marking the item. This seemed to be the case with one Aldi shopper, who recently posted a picture of a gallon of milk selling for just $1.35 per gallon to the r/aldi subreddit. "A couple weeks ago there was a discussion about Milk prices at Aldi. I had mentioned that the prices near me floated around $1.35. Some people were flabbergasted so I wanted to post some proof," the poster explained in the comments.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 14 DAYS AGO