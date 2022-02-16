ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Antibodies improve in quality for months after COVID-19 vaccination

By LABline
mlo-online.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAntibodies elicited by COVID-19 vaccination become steadily more powerful for at least six months after vaccination, according to a study by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. The study involved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and was described in a news release. The findings suggest that...

www.mlo-online.com

scitechdaily.com

Previous COVID-19 Infection – But NOT Vaccination – Improves Performance of Antibodies

New research to be presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2022, Lisbon, April 23-26) shows that, although over time the number of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies falls in both previously infected and vaccinated patients, the performance of antibodies improves only after previous infection (and not vaccination). This difference could explain why previously infected patients appear to be better protected against a new infection than those who have only been vaccinated.
SCIENCE
Fortune

Moderna wouldn’t share its vaccine technology, so South Africa and the WHO made a COVID jab based on it anyway

Moderna refused to share its mRNA vaccine knowledge to boost production of COVID-19 vaccines. So South Africa's Afrigen Biologics went ahead and made its own version anyway, without Moderna's help—but with the enthusiastic participation of the World Health Organization (WHO).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Daily Fort Worth

Vaccine hesitant mother urges people to get vaccinated against Covid-19 after spending five months in hospital due to Covid-19

Two doses of the Covid-19 vaccines don't offer the same protection against Omicron compared to the previous variants of the virus, but they still do offer significant protection against severe corona condition, hospitalization or death. According to CDC, booster dose of the vaccines further improves the immunity against the Omicron variant which is known to easily infects people with natural and vaccine immunity.
PHARMACEUTICALS
scitechdaily.com

N95 Masks for COVID-19 Can Be Safely Decontaminated Up to 25 Times

N95 respirators are commonly used in hospitals worldwide to protect healthcare personnel from infectious pathogens. During the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare facilities have experienced shortages of the respirators, forcing personnel to re-use them or resort to less protective masking alternatives.
PUBLIC HEALTH
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Covid-19 vaccine booster effectiveness wanes after four months but still offers protection, study finds

Booster doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus vaccines are safe, and they offer high levels of protection against severe Covid-19 even though that protection can wane over time, according to two studies published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phys.org

Two new embryos ceated in race against time to prevent the extinction of the northern white rhinoceros

In two sets of procedures between October 2021 and February 2022 the BioRescue consortium created two new northern white embryos, bringing the total to 14. Oocytes (egg cells) were collected from northern white rhino Fatu in October and January at Ol Pejeta Conservancy, Kenya, and were matured and inseminated at Avantea laboratory, Italy. The developed embryos were cryopreserved in November 2021 and February 2022, and await transfer to southern white rhino female surrogates in the foreseeable future.
ANIMALS
pharmacytimes.com

Treatment With Rituximab Prior to COVID-19 Vaccination Lowers Antibody Response in Patients With Lymphoma

Study shows that treatment with rituximab (Rituxan) for B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma prior to COVID-19 vaccination significantly lowered the number of patients who developed blocking antibodies for the virus.
CANCER
People

Drug Found in Russian Skater Kamila Valieva's System Could Help Her 'Train at a Higher Intensity'

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva is on her way to a gold medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics, but with the cloud of a doping controversy hanging over her achievements. The 15-year-old, who currently sits in first place in the women's singles event in Beijing, tested positive for the heart medication trimetazidine — which is banned by global antidoping laws — when she underwent drug testing in December, Russia's antidoping officials said last week.
SPORTS
The Weather Channel

COVID-19 Vaccination During Pregnancy can Result in Long-lasting Antibodies Among Infants, says Study

COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy resulted in more lasting antibody levels in infants when compared to babies born to unvaccinated and COVID-19 infected mothers, showed a study from Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH).
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Circulating extracellular vesicle microRNAs associated with adverse reactions, proinflammatory cytokine, and antibody production after COVID-19 vaccination

MRNA-based vaccines have been used globally to eradicate the coronavirus-disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Vaccine efficacy and adverse reactions depend on immune responses, such as proinflammatory cytokine production and lymphocyte activation. We conducted a prospective cohort study to investigate relationships among specific antibody titers, adverse reactions, proinflammatory cytokine production, and immune-regulatory microRNA (miRNA) levels in serum extracellular vesicles (EVs) after COVID-19 vaccination (BNT162b2).
SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

Fresh research says Omicron lasts much longer on surfaces than other variants – but disinfecting still works

One of the many challenges over the course of the past two years has been in understanding the importance of the different routes of transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID. Understanding the role of the different infection pathways plays a vital role in prioritising what we should be doing to prevent disease. The World Health Organization advises COVID transmission mainly occurs during close personal contact and via aerosols in poorly ventilated or crowded spaces.
SKIN CARE
mlo-online.com

Thermo Fisher announces environmental air-pathogen surveillance test

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., announced the launch of a new rapid environmental test to help in the fight against COVID-19. The Thermo Scientific Renvo Rapid PCR Test is the latest solution in the company's in-air pathogen surveillance product portfolio.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Freethink

Smartphone COVID test is as accurate as PCR test

If you're like me, then you've shown up at Walgreens for an appointment for a COVID test, only to find they are out of tests or even closed. You check the hospital, walk-in clinic, school, and other local pharmacies — all the usual places to get a COVID test, but it is impossible. The wait is too long, or you don't fit the criteria for testing.
CELL PHONES

