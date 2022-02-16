Antibodies improve in quality for months after COVID-19 vaccination

MRNA-based vaccines have been used globally to eradicate the coronavirus-disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Vaccine efficacy and adverse reactions depend on immune responses, such as proinflammatory cytokine production and lymphocyte activation. We conducted a prospective cohort study to investigate relationships among specific antibody titers, adverse reactions, proinflammatory cytokine production, and immune-regulatory microRNA (miRNA) levels in serum extracellular vesicles (EVs) after COVID-19 vaccination (BNT162b2). Local adverse reactions after the second dose, such as local pain and swelling, were less correlated with those of systemic symptoms, such as fever and muscle pain, whereas serum TNF-Î± levels were associated with systemic adverse reactions and with specific antibody titers. Interestingly, EV miR-92a-2-5p levels in sera were negatively correlated with degrees of adverse reactions, and EV miR-148a levels were associated with specific antibody titers. Our data suggest a potential of circulating EV miRNAs as biomarkers for vaccine efficacy and adverse reactions.

SCIENCE ・ 10 DAYS AGO