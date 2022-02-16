ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Oil prices hit 7-year high due to Russia-Ukraine tensions

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK CITY, New York: As Ukraine hinted at possible concessions to Russia that could ease tensions between the two countries, on February 14 oil prices eased after earlier hitting a seven-year high. Brent crude was down 81 cents, or 0.9 percent, at $93.63 a barrel by 1259 GMT,...

