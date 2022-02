Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports reports Fred VanVleet will sit out of Wednesday’s matchup between the Toronto Raptors and Minnesota Timberwolves. VanVleet is dealing with a knee injury, last playing in a 120-90 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Feb. 14, seeing 31 minutes of action, scoring 21 points, five rebounds, and two assists. An integral part of the Raptors rotation, VanVleet is averaging 38 minutes, 22 points, five rebounds, and seven assists per game and is second on the Raptors in usage. The scrappy point guard is seeing a 24.1% usage rate among starters, only behind Pascal Siakam.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO