Final Fantasy XIV players on Steam can start rejoicing, as Square Enix announced that Steam Version Account Linking was finally coming to the MMORPG. It may not seem like much, but given that players on Steam currently can log in with any account and not necessarily the one tied to the Steam game license, it's a big move. Starting in March 2022, players will be prompted when launching FFXIV on Steam for the first time to upgrade to a new launcher. As a result, players will then need to link their Steam account and Final Fantasy XIV account. If all is kosher and the account licenses match - boom, good to go.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO