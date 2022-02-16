ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Bullying, Harassment and Discrimination Rife in U.K. Screen Industry, According to Film and TV Charity Report

By K.J. Yossman
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver 50% of respondents to the survey set by the Film and TV Charity reported they had experienced “bullying, sexual or racial harassment or discrimination, or other harassment or discrimination in the past year alone.”. More from Variety. 'No Formal Accountability' for Racism in U.K. Film and TV...

BBC

Covid left Manchester student who took own life 'literally isolated'

A student took his own life after being told to isolate shortly after arriving at university, an inquest has heard. Finn Kitson was forced to self-isolate when a flatmate tested positive for Covid-19 within days of him starting at the University of Manchester in 2020. His mother told Manchester Coroner's...
Shropshire Star

NHS in Shropshire shows support for LGBT+ History Month

The NHS in Shropshire has shown support for LGBT+ History Month by creating a new network and resources for staff. The Integrated Care System (ICS) in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin has taken proactive steps to raise awareness of LGBT+ issues, including creating online learning and resources to increase understanding. LGBT+...
The Independent

BBC worker ‘raped during production of cookery show’

A woman was allegedly raped during production of a new BBC cooking show.City of London police are investigating the alleged attack, which reportedly happened in London in September.A source told The Sun the incident has made the crew “really nervous” and has sent “shockwaves” through the team working on the programme, Hungry For It.The new cookery competition pits amateur chefs against each other as they compete for challenges and get help from industry stalwarts.It is being presented by Stacey Dooley, who is best known for her documentaries covering social issues on BBC Three.A statement released by City of London Police said: “On Sunday 19 September 2021, City of London Police was contacted by another police force, which had received a late report of a rape that took place in September 2021.“The evidence in the case is currently being reviewed and the female victim has been supported by specifically-trained officers.”A BBC Studios statement said: “BBC Studios has robust processes in place to ensure that any of our staff or freelancers who may have been the victim of a crime are given all the appropriate support needed and that the matter is handled with the utmost seriousness and care.”
MySanAntonio

LGBTQ+ Representation on Broadcast TV Reaches All-Time High, According to GLAAD Report

LGBTQ+ representation on broadcast television reached an all-time high during the 2021-2022 season, according to GLAAD’s annual Where We Are on TV report. According to the media advocacy organization, 11.9% of series regular characters this programming season are LGBTQ+, an increase of 2.8% from last year and a record-high in television history. This year’s study found that of the 775 series regular characters who have appeared or will appear on scripted programming between May 2021 and June 2022, 92 characters are LGBTQ+. GLAAD counted an additional 49 LGBTQ+ recurring characters, making a total of 141 LGBTQ+ characters on broadcast.
BBC

Roma families facing 'inhumane' challenges in Northern Ireland

Families from the Bulgarian Roma community are facing "inhumane" challenges in Northern Ireland, according to a charity. The Armagh Roma Traveller Support group says the demand for its services, from hundreds of Roma families, is overwhelming. Most of the families who seek help do not speak English and struggle to...
Phys.org

Bullying and harassment continues to be a challenge for the maritime industry

Women and minority groups are especially exposed to bullying and harassment at sea. This is shown in a scientific article by Cecilia Österman and Magnus Boström at Kalmar Maritime Academy at Linnaeus University. More than 50 percent of all women seafarers state that they have been subjected. Working...
Deadline

More Than Half Of UK’s Film & TV Workforce Experienced Bullying And Harassment Last Year, Says Alarming Report; “Mental Health Crisis” Plateauing

More than half of the UK’s film and TV industry workforce experienced bullying, harassment or discrimination in the past year, according to alarming statistics from The Film & TV Charity (TFTVC) that did find the “mental health crisis” to be plateauing. The organization’s second ever Looking Glass report, which surveyed more than 2,000 people, found 57% had been targeted by these unacceptable behaviors in 2021. Broken down, around 40% said they had experienced bullying, 39% racial harassment or discrimination and 11% sexual harassment. Alex Pumfrey, CEO of TFTVC, described the results to Deadline as “shocking, surprising and disheartening.” “I really hoped this behavior...
Sand Hills Express

Prince Charles’ charity being probed by U.K. police

British police said Wednesday that they’ve launched an investigation into Prince Charles’s charitable foundation over claims of a cash-for-honors scandal involving a Saudi businessman. “The decision follows an assessment of a September 2021 letter. This related to media reporting alleging offers of help were made to secure honors...
