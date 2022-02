The New Jersey Wrestling Writers Association (NJWWA) has voted Phillipsburg as the No. 1 public-school team in New Jersey. The NJWWA, for the second straight season, will award trophies to both the top Non-Public Team and the top public school team. The trophies, which are donated by NJWWA president and Region 5 ranking chairman Ron Mazzola of Prestige Imaging in Old Bridge, will be presented at the NJSIAA Individual Championships March 3-5 at Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City.

